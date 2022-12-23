Temperatures plummet; homeless shelters packed in Triad

With temperatures diving dangerously to the single digits Friday night, people were mobilizing in Winston-Salem to help more homeless people than usual and telling people to take care of their pets and livestock.

After a morning that saw more than 12,000 Duke Energy customers in Forsyth County lose their power, most customers had regained their electricity by nightfall, although almost 2,000 customers remained without power as the sun went down.

Strong winds barreled through Forsyth County and the rest of central North Carolina Friday morning, with wind gusts of up to 44 miles per hour toppling trees and branches onto power lines in the wake of a couple days of ground-soaking rain.

Intersections were blocked here and there, and loose limbs, some very large, littered highways and roads. Early morning clouds gave way to bright blue skies and temperatures went steadily downhill from morning into the afternoon.

As temperatures began dropping below freezing during the morning, some drivers found that puddled water on and near roadways was beginning to freeze and creating slick spots.

Repair crews worked steadily through the cold day, and by 3:45 p.m., only some 3,000 Duke Energy customers here remained without power. At 6:15 p.m., some 3,000 Guilford County customers were without electricity, down from a high of some 16,000 Friday morning.

Officials at the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless said Friday evening that their shelters were full. Jan Kelly, the executive director of Samaritan Ministries, said that organization’s shelter was expected to fill up tonight as well.

“This is the most we have had at the shelter,” Kelly said. “We expect to be full. They are working really hard.”

Plans were already in place to handle overflow needs, said Andrea Kurtz, the United Way’s executive director of strategic housing initiatives, who organized the effort.

“We are trying our hardest to make sure we have a warm space for everybody — and feeding them,” she said. “We have some expanded capacity for the weekend, an overflow plan. They check in at Bethesda, and as the shelters fill, we will open more options. I feel we have enough room for everyone who is willing to come in.”

Friday morning, dispatchers were sending public safety personnel to streets all over Winston-Salem as reports came in of downed power lines, trees blocking roadways and the like. Gusts of at least 32 mph were recorded at Smith Reynolds Airport for seven straight hours beginning at about 6 a.m.

Temperatures were still in the mid-40s at 5 a.m. Friday before starting a freefall that reached 16 degrees by 6 p.m. The temperature was forecast to bottom out at 6 degrees at Smith Reynolds Airport. The National Weather Service said temperatures would be cold enough for exposure to lead to frostbite and hypothermia without precautions.

The expected high Christmas Eve, under sunny skies, is around 27 degrees, followed by overnight lows of about 9 degrees. The sun on Christmas Day may be enough to push the high just over the freezing mark, but Sunday night’s low will go down to the mid-teens.

The normal daily high for late December in the Triad is about 51 and the normal low is 32.

Officials said anyone lacking heat should stay with friends or family or in motels and hotels. Authorities said people should make sure to dress for the conditions, limit their time outside and check on others.

They said pets should be brought inside and provided with fresh food and water. Owners should keep their pets from getting ice-melt or salt on their paws.

Around the house, authorities said, people should check the furnace or chimney and make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working. Exposed pipes should be insulated.