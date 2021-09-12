Ten days after 9/11, an Irish dance lifted our hearts

"I think people grabbed on to it," Wimmer's mom, Ashley Wimmer, said.

Donations and cards from around the country poured in. And for a little while, the heart and resolve of this wee Irish dancer parted the country's veil of sadness at a time when people hungered for something to make them smile.

"I remember getting donations and heartfelt letters from Washington state, and I had to find Washington state on the map," said Collier, who was then a third-grader at Summit School. "I didn't understand the significance that I, and that little Irish-dancing dress, had on the community."

The money she raised, about $1,000, went to a fund for New York firefighters.

The Irish loved it, of course. Irish America Magazine named her one of the Top 100 Irish Americans of the year, which led to an invitation to dance in front of the president of Ireland at a gala in New York City.

At the gala, she met several Irish-American firefighters who had been on the scene of the 9/11 attack at the World Trade Center.

"I was blown away that they were thankful for me, and I was like, 'Why are you thanking me?' I get emotional thinking about it now," Wimmer said.