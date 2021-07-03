Tennis court replacement to highlight new work at Hanes Park

Prestwood said the tennis courts on the west side of the park are in good shape, although there will be some work done in that area to improve drainage.

The courts on the east side of the park "are past their useful life span and need to be replaced," Prestwood said.

The city's ongoing plan of improvements at Hanes Park have not been carried out without controversy: In 2018, some public school advocates said the improvements didn't do enough to improve athletic facilities at the park, which the city shares use of with the schools.

More recently, controversy over shared use of the track erupted on social media in response to remarks by school officials about reserving use of the track for students only during practice times.

And while not directly related to the park improvements, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board voted last week not to commit money for a football stadium on school property beside the park.

During the earlier phase of Hanes Park improvements that started in 2018, the city repaired the main entrance to the park near the intersection of Clover Street and West End Boulevard, and created a new entry on the southwest side of the park with stonework and a pavilion overlooking that section of the park.