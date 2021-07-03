Tennis court replacement to highlight new work at Hanes Park

Winston-Salem is embarking on the second phase of Hanes Park improvements this summer, with tennis court upgrades and stonework for a new entry on the northeast side of the park planned.
The Winston-Salem City Council recently approved a $1.5 million contract with Bar Construction Co. of Greensboro for the work, which will be paid for out of recreation bonds that were approved by the voters in 2018.
Robert Prestwood, Winston-Salem's city engineer, said construction could start around Aug. 1.
It will take about a year to carry out the improvements, Prestwood said, noting that the work will not be done all at once in order to minimize the amount of disruption to park users.
Here's what is planned:
•A complete reconstruction of the six tennis courts on the east side of the park, along with new lighting, fencing and drainage in that area.
•The creation of a new park entrance on the northeast corner of the park, near the intersection of West End Boulevard and Reynolda Road. The entry will have stonework similar to the other park entrances.
•Renovation of the Joe White Tennis Center and nearby track areas, including restroom renovations and drainage improvements.
•The creation of three fenced pickleball courts where the tennis hitting walls are now located.
Prestwood said the tennis courts on the west side of the park are in good shape, although there will be some work done in that area to improve drainage.
The courts on the east side of the park "are past their useful life span and need to be replaced," Prestwood said.
The city's ongoing plan of improvements at Hanes Park have not been carried out without controversy: In 2018, some public school advocates said the improvements didn't do enough to improve athletic facilities at the park, which the city shares use of with the schools.
More recently, controversy over shared use of the track erupted on social media in response to remarks by school officials about reserving use of the track for students only during practice times.
And while not directly related to the park improvements, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board voted last week not to commit money for a football stadium on school property beside the park.
During the earlier phase of Hanes Park improvements that started in 2018, the city repaired the main entrance to the park near the intersection of Clover Street and West End Boulevard, and created a new entry on the southwest side of the park with stonework and a pavilion overlooking that section of the park.
That work also included curved stone walls as a seating area for the east side tennis courts, and new stonework entry points to the park across from the YMCA.
Prestwood said the upgrade planned for the east side tennis courts naturally complements the other improvements nearby, such as the seating area and renovated parking lot.
The new entry on the northeast side of the park comes at a time when more people are accessing the park from that side, Prestwood said.
"That area of the park is not used at all, so we are going to be building some of the same stone walls to create an official entrance there and tie that in with the rest of the park," Prestwood said.
A gravel entry used by park staffers to go in and out of the park for maintenance will remain, but the new entrance will be constructed through the wooded area in the curve of West End Boulevard near the Pilot View Street intersection.
Prestwood said the work around the Joe White Tennis Center will include reworking the roofs of the buildings to connect them together and stop a runoff problem that develops with the current design.
Photos: Hanes Park 2019 renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Hanes Park renovations
Prestwood said the replacement of the tennis hitting walls with pickleball courts is a response to popular demand for places to play pickleball, a paddleball sport said to combine elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis.
Prestwood said the hitting walls are not used much and people have been asking for pickleball courts.
336-727-7369