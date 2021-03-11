Tests could point to a new suspect in 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, attorney says

Mr. Doe told investigators that he had been on the porch of a house across the street from Jones' house with Calvin Scriven when Clarence Walker, a painter, stopped by and asked where Jones' house was. Walker went to Jones' house and found Jones' body. He went back over, and according to Mr. Doe, all three men went back to Jones' house. Scriven and Walker told police that Mr. Jones was not on the porch and did not go over to Jones' house. Brittany Ward told police that Mr. Doe was an uncle of a boy who lived in a house next to Jones and that Mr. Doe was missing a patch of hair. She told Commission staff that it appeared that Mr. Doe had been in a fight. Scriven, upset that his name had been mentioned in a Winston-Salem Journal story about Mumma's motion, called a reporter Wednesday morning and called Mumma's motion a bunch of lies. He declined further comment and hung up.

Mumma also mentioned in her motion that Willard Cab Co. received at least four calls, 15 to 20 minutes apart, from a man asking for a cab to be sent to Jones' house. Mumma argues that a person involved in the attack on Jones called the cab company in a panic after Jones was clearly in serious distress. The person kept calling the cab company because the person didn't see the cab outside Jones' house, Mumma said. Scriven told police that Mr. Doe was inside the house across the street and he would have been able to see if a cab had arrived, Mumma argued.