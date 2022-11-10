'Thank you for your service' ... one small flag at a time

Landen Bain had a lot of reasons to spend part of his day putting small flags on headstones in a small memorial garden at Knollwood Baptist Church.

Acknowledging and celebrating Veterans Day, of course, was the main motivation.

Respect for history, tradition and sacrifice played a role, too.

Bain also wanted his 12-year-old son Jack, who helped put flags out as part of a service project for the Boy Scouts, to learn a history lesson. And he wanted to support fellow parishioner Anne Harrison who coordinated the effort.

Then there was something else, something deeper and more personal, than Bain mentioned only as an afterthought.

“You know how sometimes you think of something you’d wished you said after everything’s over?” he asked.

'Like family'

Harrison reached out more than a week ago to share the plans for this small Veterans Day observance.

The church’s first pastor, the Rev. Jack Noffsinger, served as chaplain in the U.S. Navy from 1942-45 and was at Iwo Jima ministering to young servicemen during the brutal five-week battle in early 1945.

“He kind of got it all started,” Harrison said.

Compared to other cemeteries, the memorial garden is relatively small. Rows of headstones encircle a statue; often those honored were cremated or buried elsewhere.

Within that small space near church offices, 57 parishioners —veterans all — have stones. Every Memorial Day and Veterans Day, church members such as Harrison and Bain make sure each one is adorned with a U.S. flag. A display of photos of the men (and women) in uniform was put up on a walkway at the garden’s edge.

She pointed to a black and white photo of Kathryn Hampton, a U.S. Army nurse during World War II. “She was in a MASH unit that moved across Europe,” she said.

Another photo showed Frank Vogler, a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

“Frank was a little hard of hearing,” Harrison said. “We had another church member who was in an artillery unit. Frank liked to tell him, ‘It’s your fault I can’t hear very well.’”

It’s those seemingly small things — the stories, anecdotes and details of shared sacrifices made by veterans across generations - that made Harrison want to be a part of this particular Veterans Day celebration. It only seems right to want to pay respects.

“We knew them all,” Harrison said. “They were sort of like family. Really, they were family. Our church family.”

Memorable experience

Bain, a gregarious and affable sort, was more than happy to take a minute to share his thoughts on Veterans Day and why he took time out of his day on an overcast morning to swing by the church.

“When you look at this place, it’s amazing how many veterans are here in this one relatively small plot,” he said. “The World War II generation was amazing so we do what we do to honor them. I’m very pleased to be able to help Miss Anne and Jack gets a good opportunity to learn a little history.”

Then there’s Bain’s own history. His own photo hangs next to that of the Rev. Neffinger with a simple typed caption underneath.

Landen Bain. USMC 1966-1970. Vietnam 1968-1969.

Bain went to Parris Island when he was 17. His parents had to sign a form giving their permission for him to enlist.

“My mama cried, which sounds like a bad country song,” he said. “She was from the World War II generation so she knew what it could mean. It was hard for her. Now with Jack, I don’t know what I’d say if he asked the same thing.”

Maybe it was discussing that long ago decision that prompted further introspection and caused Bain to reconsider his answer to a straightforward question.

What is it about Veterans Day that brought you out?

“It was almost 20 years after I returned from Vietnam before someone said ‘Thank you for your service,’” Bain said. “It was shocking. It choked me up.

“Since then, it’s become much more common. I appreciate it every time. It’s never become a cliche for me.”