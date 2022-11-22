Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

*Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

*State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

*Federal offices will be closed Thursday.

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.

*Garbage collections: Wednesday, Thursday collections will be one day earlier. Friday’s collection will be Nov. 28.

*Blue week recycling collections: Tuesday and Wednesday’s collections will be on a normal schedule. Thursday’s collection will be Friday. Friday’s collection will be Saturday.

*Yard Waste: Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday; and Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.