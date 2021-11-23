 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving closings, changes
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed through Friday.

Garbage collections: Wednesday’s and Thursday’s collections will be one day earlier. Friday’s collection will be Nov. 29.

Blue week recycling collections: Tuesday and Wednesday’s collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday’s collection will be Friday. Friday’s collection will be Saturday.

Yard waste-cart collections: Tuesday will be collected Tuesday. Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday will be collected Wednesday.

