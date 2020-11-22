Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

• Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

• Federal offices will be closed Thursday.

• Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.

• Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday's collections will be one day earlier. Friday's collection will be Nov. 30.

• Blue week recycling collections: Today, Tuesday, and Wednesday's collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's recycling collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.

• Yard waste-cart collections: Monday will be on a regular schedule. Tuesday through Thursday will be one day early.

Melissa Hall