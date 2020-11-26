Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
• Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
• Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Garbage collections: Friday's collection will be Monday.
• Blue week recycling collections: Thursday's recycling collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.
