Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Federal offices will be closed Thursday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Monday-Friday.

Garbage collections: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday's collections will be one day earlier. Friday's collection will be Nov. 29.

Blue week recycling collections: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.

Yard waste-cart collections: Monday and Tuesday will be collected on Monday. Wednesday will be collected on Tuesday and Thursday will be collected Wednesday.

