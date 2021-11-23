 Skip to main content
Thanksgiving closings, changes
Target has announced that it will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day. The company shut its stores last year in order to limit crowds on Thanksgiving weekend. The suspension allowed Americans to get the same offers they usually would but over a longer period of time. "What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours," Brian Cornell, Target CEO. Target’s announcement could force other retailers to follow their lead. Target says that some staff will still be working in their distribution and call centers on Thanksgiving.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Federal offices will be closed Thursday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed today-Friday.

Garbage collections: Thursday's collection will be today. Friday's collection will be Nov. 29.

Blue week recycling collections: today's collection will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.

Yard waste-cart collections: Thursday's collection will be today.

