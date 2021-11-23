Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed today-Friday.
Garbage collections: Thursday's collection will be today. Friday's collection will be Nov. 29.
Blue week recycling collections: today's collection will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.
Yard waste-cart collections: Thursday's collection will be today.