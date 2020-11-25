Thanksgiving closings, changes

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- State offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
- Federal offices will be closed Thursday.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed Wednesday-Friday.
- Garbage collections: Thursday's collections will be one day earlier. Friday's collection will be Monday.
- Blue week recycling collections: Wednesday's collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday's recycling collection will be Friday. Friday's collection will be Saturday.
- Yard waste-cart collections: Thursday's collection will be Wednesday.
Melissa Hall
