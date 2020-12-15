Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge pushes N.C. hospitalizations to another record high

The Thanksgiving-period COVID-19 surge has led to yet another daily high for hospitalizations in North Carolina, while Forsyth County reached 17,000 cases for the pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Tuesday, there are 2,735 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 infections.
The previous high was 2,577 reported Saturday. The case count jumped by 182 from Monday's report. The hospitalization count was at 2,033 on Dec. 1.
The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 803, up 48 from Monday's report and up 44 from the previous daily high of 759 on Sunday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Dec. 8.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health are receiving waves of COVID-19 patients from community hospitals without the resources to handle that level of care.
"What we have seen in this second wave of COVID is an increase of COVID activity in our rural counties, many that didn't have this level of activity in April and May," Priest said. "It's just hit those rural counties harder this time around.
"Frankly, I'm seeing groups of people not taking the precautions that they need to, and that's driving the activity as well."
Local update
Forsyth County had 250 new cases of COVID-19, DHHS said in Monday's report.
DHHS lowered the COVID-19 death total in Forsyth by one on Tuesday for an overall toll of 189.
Still, there have been 11 reported over the past five days and 23 deaths so far in December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
The overall case count for Forsyth is 17,035, including 3,514 so far in December. The daily high is 346 cases on Dec. 9.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The percentage of Forsyth COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.5% out of about 1,600 tests on Sunday. The daily record was 12.7% reported for Thursday.
Statewide update
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Each metric has been going in the wrong direction for weeks.
The statewide case total rose by 5,236 to 446,601 since mid-March, with the pandemic daily high of 7,540 reported Friday.
Counting an additional 26 COVID-related deaths, the overall total is at 5,881.
The state's positivity rate was at 10.9% based on 44,138 tests conducted Sunday. The record daily high of 11.7% was set on Dec. 7 and Thursday.
Cohen, Priest and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, all urge North Carolinians to get tested before attending any Christmas and New Year's Day gathering outside their immediate household.
Priest said his concern is that since social and family holiday gatherings are already taking place, the Triad and the state may experience multiple COVID-19 surges by February.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper and members of his administration sent a letter to local elected officials to "strongly urge" them to establish and enforce penalties for violating his executive orders on pandemic restrictions.
Cooper’s next COVID-19 update will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper's letter follows a state Justice Department advisory released Thursday that "concludes that local governments may unquestionably enforce local ordinances that establish civil penalties for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders."
The letter also follows Cooper's Executive Order No. 181 that lasts through at least Jan. 8.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
Cooper said on Dec. 8 that "you can see that North Carolina’s trends are alarming. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness like we haven’t seen before.”
