Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge pushes N.C. hospitalizations to another record high

The Thanksgiving-period COVID-19 surge has led to yet another daily high for hospitalizations in North Carolina, while Forsyth County reached 17,000 cases for the pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Tuesday, there are 2,735 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 infections.

The previous high was 2,577 reported Saturday. The case count jumped by 182 from Monday's report. The hospitalization count was at 2,033 on Dec. 1.

The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 803, up 48 from Monday's report and up 44 from the previous daily high of 759 on Sunday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations on a daily basis than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Dec. 8.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert for Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health are receiving waves of COVID-19 patients from community hospitals without the resources to handle that level of care.