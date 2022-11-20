Thanksgiving holiday traveling expected to mirror 2021 levels; local gas prices projected at $3.30 a gallon

The desire to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday period with family and friends is outweighing higher gasoline costs for many North Carolinians.

AAA Carolinas predicts that about 1.4 million North Carolinians are expected to travel at least at 50 miles between Wednesday and Sunday.

It's about the same Thanksgiving weekend traffic projections as 2021.

“Travel is still roaring back from the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

“While gas prices and other inflationary pressures weigh on budgets, travel remains a top priority for Americans, particularly during the holidays.

"AAA expects busy roads and long lines at the airport, so leave early and be flexible with your travel plans.”

The average gas price statewide is projected to be or near at a Thanksgiving holiday period record of $3.33 per gallon set in 2013.

That’s 14 cents more than the $3.19 that North Carolina drivers paid last Thanksgiving.

By comparison, the state average was $1.94 per gallon during the same period in 2020 and at $2.41 in 2019.

The average price in Winston-Salem is projected to be $3.30, while in Greensboro it is $3.31.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas prices in Winston-Salem as of Saturday were $3.14 a gallon at the BP convenience store at 3305 N. Liberty St., and $3.15 at Exxon station at 714 Peters Creek Parkway.

For those looking for the lowest prices in the Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, head to Boonville where Citgo and Mid-Town Gas & Grill are at $2.89 per gallon.

“Higher gas prices don’t seem to be enough to stop people from traveling to be with family and friends,” AAA spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said.

“We’ve found that when gas prices are high, travelers look to offset the added cost by spending less on a hotel, shopping or dining out.”

The N.C. Transportation Department is suspending most construction activity along major highways to keep lanes open for holiday travel.

The work along interstates, U.S. routes and key N.C. routes is expected to shut down from Thursday morning through Monday evening.

Work that does not impact travel lanes will continue for some projects.