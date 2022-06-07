'That creek has tormented us': State orders airport to fix erosion issues

State officials on Tuesday gave Forsyth County a month to submit plans for correcting runoff issues at Smith Reynolds Airport that nearby residents blame for years of damage to their own property.

The erosion is tied to land-clearing for a 94-acre expansion project that was scuttled in 2018 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers refused to issue a required permit.

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality representatives inspected the site June 1 after the Journal raised questions about whether the area was cleared legally, and if subsequent runoff into nearby Brushy Fork Creek has contributed to severe erosion for at least three property owners in an adjacent neighborhood.

The inspection identified erosion on the airport property where trees were removed in 2018, according to an NCDEQ summary of the visit provided to the Journal.

In a letter dated Tuesday, NCDEQ Regional Engineer Tamera Eplin advised the airport commission to submit “a corrective action plan for these erosion issues” by July 8 or “enforcement action may be taken.”

Residents along Barkwood Drive, a quiet street lined with a mix of tidy split-level and ranch homes immediately east of the airport, insist Brushy Fork began aggressively eating into their property after the project site was cleared.

“That was when things really took their toll on the neighborhood,” said Jackie Johnson as she stood in her backyard among a carefully cultivated collection of irises, day lilies and yellow roses.

Displaced wild turkeys, deer and raccoons began finding their way into yards regularly, she added. But it was the newfound ferocity of the normally docile creek that most concerned Johnson and her neighbors.

“That creek has tormented us,” said one of those neighbors, Brenda Glover, who has lived next door to Johnson for nearly half a century.

Behind their homes, toppled trees, victims of nature’s brute force, litter the creek like scattered bones and freshly exposed soil along the bank offers evidence of Brushy Fork’s latest violent outburst.

‘Nothing we can do’

There was a time not so long ago, Johnson said, when she could easily step over the creek to get to a small portion of her property on the opposite side where she kept a small garden. That area of her yard — and a large chunk on the near side of Brushy Fork — is long gone.

The section of creek that once was just a few feet wide now is as much as 20 feet across. At one point, where the water’s route takes a sharp left turn toward Johnson’s yard, the eroded opposite bank now rises 25 feet above the creek bed.

“This has happened within the last year, when it created a new path,” Johnson said as she pointed to the newly formed curve. “It’s just unbelievable. There’s nothing we can do to stop it.”

Not only is Brushy Fork eating away at property, it’s actually tunneling under Johnson and Glover’s yards. Glover said she had two trees cut down this year after the under-erosion exposed their roots. And she regularly has to refill an 8-foot-long sinkhole with mulch, dirt or whatever other substance is available.

In the yard of Johnson’s other next door neighbor, a pair of storage sheds stand as a testament to Kenneth Nesbitt’s own battle with the creek.

Nesbitt built the second structure closer to his house after repeated flooding ruined the floor of the shed nearer the creek.

“I just hope the water doesn’t get to this one, too,” he said. “Somebody’s just got to do something about all this erosion that started happening when they did all that clearing over there.”

As warmer weather tied to climate change fuels heavier rainfall, some circumstances — like changes to nearby property — that once may have contributed to minor erosion can be magnified.

Research has found that lower-income communities of color already disproportionately suffer from the impact of climate-related conditions.

The Barkwood neighborhood clearly falls within what have become known as environmental justice communities, which often are near potentially hazardous facilities like airports, factories and landfills.

The area affected by the Brushy Fork flooding in in a U.S. Census tract where 95% of the residents are people of color, and 81% are Black.

The tract’s median household income of $40,418 is $13,000 less than the countywide median household income.

“People expect us to handle this ourselves,” Glover said of the battle she and her neighbors have waged against the destructive waters. “We do our best by putting a Band-Aid on it, but it doesn’t last. It’s awful.”

The paper trail

In 2018, the airport authority applied for state and federal environmental permits related to a project that included the extension of a taxiway and runway, new maintenance facilities and construction of a “Haul Road.”

A flurry of correspondence followed from agencies including NCDEQ, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the N.C. Wildlife Commission.

In Sept. 2018 letters to the airport commission, NCDEQ officials noted that “it appears that construction may have begun on this project,” and “that the majority of the proposed Haul Road has been constructed” before a state water quality certificate had been issued.

“Please be aware that you have no authorization under the Water Quality Certification Rules for this activity and any work done within waters of the state may be a violation of North Carolina General Statutes and Administrative Code,” Karen Higgins, a supervisor in NCDEQ’s Buffer Permitting Unit, wrote in a September 2018 letter to the airport commission.

While clearing and some other work proceeded, another part of the project, an erosion-control basin, did not move forward.

Brian Fannon, then the Yadkin riverkeeper, visited with the Barkwood residents in mid-September 2021. He concluded the erosion was “likely as a result of tree-clearing on the airport land with no runoff or sediment control practices in place,” according to a report to the Yadkin Riverkeeper Board of Directors.

When state and federal agencies become involved with similar situations, “things come to a screeching halt,” Fannon added. “(Yadkin Riverkeeper) will now turn to NCDEQ to fully investigate the erosion, with the hope that bank stabilization can be done in that area to protect the stream from sediment and the yards from erosion.”

The project did come to a halt when the corps of engineers withdrew the airport’s environmental permit application, but bank stabilization did not follow.

“Everybody got involved to get the project stopped,” Johnson said. “Then when that happened, everybody just left. We were left with the same problem. And it’s only gotten worse.”

When asked about NCDEQ’s Tuesday letter and residents’ erosion issues, Airport Director Mark Davidson replied: “The Airport Department of Forsyth County is aware of the situation and we are taking measures to resolve the issue. We are committed to being a good neighbor and complying with the NCDEQ.”

In the meantime, Johnson and Glover worry about what could happen next, particularly as the creek continues to take out trees.

“They’re constantly falling down, and I’m afraid that larger one there will end up on top of my house or Brenda’s utility shed there,” Johnson said as she pointed to a leaning tree across Brushy Fork, on county property. “The water just keeps coming over and over.”

Glover added that the once-wide buffer between the creek and the back of her yard has been washed away.

“It took my land over the fence,” she explained. “I’m OK with that because I don’t live over the fence.”

The sinkholes and perpetually saturated turf are inside that now-unsteady fence, though.

“As much money as we’ve put in, it helps a little bit,” Glover said of the rocks she and her neighbors have have placed along the banks, only to see them wash away.

It’s a losing battle, Johnson agreed.

“When the water starts flowing like it does, how can we stop it?” she asked. “I just look at it and say, ‘Well, there goes my money.’”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

