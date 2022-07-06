 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

That text about buying a T-shirt to support the Forsyth Sheriff's Office? It's a scam, officials said.

  • 0
Text

The text includes these images. 

Some people have reported receiving texts from someone claiming to be selling T-shirts for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office posted a warning to Facebook and Nextdoor, telling people that it is a scam.

“If you receive this message, please delete it immediately and don’t respond,” read the post of the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said the scam is happening at law enforcement agencies across North Carolina.

The sheriff’s office became aware of the situation when people began to contact them. Many of the callers wanted to know how the texters got their contact information.

The sheriff's office has not received reports of people buying the shirts, so Howell said it is unclear whether anyone would actually receive a shirt.

“We would like to reiterate to our community that we do not use their personal information to solicit them," Howell said. "We are a professional, law-abiding law enforcement agency."

336-727-7429

koglesby@wsjournal.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Freeing US basketball star Griner a 'priority' for Joe Biden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert