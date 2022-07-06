The 66th Highland Games event will start Thursday

The annual Highland Games will begin at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday and end Sunday. This year marks the 66th anniversary of the event.

The weekend will have traditional Scottish athletic events, such as the five-mile footrace up Grandfather Mountain, Scottish heavy athletics, track-and-field competitions, Highland wrestling and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon, according to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.

There will be traditional Scottish cuisine, cultural activities, Scottish music, dance competitions, a parade of tartans and the demonstration of sheep-dog herding, the foundation said.

This weekend’s events will kick off Thursday afternoon with the border collie sheep herding demonstration, Celtic entertainment and the five mile footrace, called “The Bear.”

Friday will have dance competitions, music, a caber toss event for children, heavy athletics and, in the evening, the Celtic Rock Concert, according to the foundation.

The Grandfather Mountain Marathon will begin on Saturday at Appalachian State University in Boone and end at the game site in Linville. There will be more heavy athletics events all day for participants to enjoy.

All weekend, there will be a Scottish Cultural Village Tent for visitors to engage with the Scottish cultural and musical performances that end with the Celtic Jam Concert Saturday night. The performers include, but are not limited to, Juggernaut, Glen Echo, Ed Miller, Brothers McLeod and Chambless and Muse, according to the foundation.

The foundation added that Sunday will have a repeat of events for amateurs and athletes above 40, the Parade of Tartans, kilted running events and clan caber toss and tug-of-war. The events will end with the closing ceremonies Sunday afternoon.