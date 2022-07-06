The 66th Highland Games event will start Thursday

The annual Highland Games will begin at Grandfather Mountain on Thursday and end Sunday. This year marks the 66th anniversary of the event.
The weekend will have traditional Scottish athletic events, such as the five-mile footrace up Grandfather Mountain, Scottish heavy athletics, track-and-field competitions, Highland wrestling and the Grandfather Mountain Marathon, according to the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.
There will be traditional Scottish cuisine, cultural activities, Scottish music, dance competitions, a parade of tartans and the demonstration of sheep-dog herding, the foundation said.
This weekend’s events will kick off Thursday afternoon with the border collie sheep herding demonstration, Celtic entertainment and the five mile footrace, called “The Bear.”
Friday will have dance competitions, music, a caber toss event for children, heavy athletics and, in the evening, the Celtic Rock Concert, according to the foundation.
The Grandfather Mountain Marathon will begin on Saturday at Appalachian State University in Boone and end at the game site in Linville. There will be more heavy athletics events all day for participants to enjoy.
All weekend, there will be a Scottish Cultural Village Tent for visitors to engage with the Scottish cultural and musical performances that end with the Celtic Jam Concert Saturday night. The performers include, but are not limited to, Juggernaut, Glen Echo, Ed Miller, Brothers McLeod and Chambless and Muse, according to the foundation.
The foundation added that Sunday will have a repeat of events for amateurs and athletes above 40, the Parade of Tartans, kilted running events and clan caber toss and tug-of-war. The events will end with the closing ceremonies Sunday afternoon.
Photos: 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games
Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, warms up for the Weight Over Bar (W.O.B.) competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Linville, N.C. Competitors in the Weight Over Bar competition throw a twenty eight pound weight over a bar directly above them. The bar is raised over successive rounds until a winner is crowned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Sara Fleming, of Raleigh, competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Cabers sit in MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Linville, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Sara Fleming, of Raleigh, competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Aslynn Halvorson, of Anderson S.C., competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Linville, N.C. Halvorson won the competition with a throw of fourteen feet.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Female competitors pose for a group photo during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
MacRae Meadow is surrounded by Clan tents during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Holt Bouchard, 8, of Durham, pulls a wagon around MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The Piper Jones Band performs during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
An American Flag and the Flag of Scotland hang over the entrance to the camping area during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
People walk through the main entrance to MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
A clan flag flies above MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Aslynn Halvorson, of Anderson S.C., warms up for the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Linville, N.C. Halvorson won the competition with a throw of fourteen feet.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, warms up for the Weight Over Bar (W.O.B.) competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on Friday, July 13, 2018 in Linville, N.C. Competitors in the Weight Over Bar competition throw a twenty eight pound weight over a bar directly above them. The bar is raised over successive rounds until a winner is crowned.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Traditional dress on display during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Kara Mitchell, of Johnson City Tn., competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Gwen Campbell, of Raleigh, competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bonnie Hicks, of Linden Va., competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The crowd looks on as Amanda Ford, of Wilmington, competes in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Gwen Campbell, of Raleigh, picks up the twenty eight pound weight as she prepares to compete in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
People watch the action on MacRae Meadow from a shady spot during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The crowd applauds competitors in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Gwen Campbell, of Raleigh, leads the crowd in a wave to encourage Aslynn Halvorson (not pictured) as she attempted a new personal record in the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Aslynn Halvorson, of Anderson S.C., celebrates after winning the Weight Over Bar competition during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Arya Sawyer, 3, of Waynesville, rolls down a hill alongside MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Marybeth McQueen performs traditional Scottish tunes during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Seamus Kennedy performs during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
The entranceway to MacRae Meadow frames Grandfather Mountain during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Edwin Hendricks, of Clan Henderson, carries a sword around MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Hank Griffith, left, and Elliot MacFarlane pace around MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
EJ Jones of The Piper Jones Band performs during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
EJ Jones of The Piper Jones Band keeps time with his feet during a performance at the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Frances Cunningham, left, and EJ Jones of The Piper Jones Band perform during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
People walk amongst the Clan tents surrounding MacRae Meadow during the 63rd annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games.
Andrew Dye/Journal
