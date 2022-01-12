The American Red Cross is facing severe blood shortage

"It's essential for individuals with all blood types to donate and especially imperative for those who have Type O positive or Type O negative blood — individuals with Type O blood are considered 'universal donors,' meaning anyone can receive these particular red blood cells," Johnson said.

"Wake Forest Baptist encourages those who are able to donate blood to connect with their local American Red Cross or other blood suppliers for sign-up options," Johnson said.

Novant Health Inc. also has an adequate amount of blood on hand for its patients' care, said Dallas Britt, a spokesman for Novant Health.

Novant Health has community hospitals in Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville in the Triad, along with Forsyth Medical Center and Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Novant Health has practices in place to manage expected and unexpected blood shortages, a Novant Health spokesperson said. This includes the coordination of inventory among its facilities in addition to policies outlining the appropriate use of blood products.

The organization also encourages people who are able to give blood to consider doing so as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.

Amid the national blood shortage, Novant Health “has the continued ability to care for patients, and patients should seek care when they need it,” the spokesperson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.