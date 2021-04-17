The big if: Help for COVID-strapped renters if they qualify, but some in Winston-Salem won't

Kerston Rankins thought she got along well with her landlord. Even though she had fallen behind on her rent last fall, the landlord was working with her and taking partial payments.
When she told him over the winter that she hadn’t signed up for natural gas service, she recalled, he asked how she was going to keep warm. Rankins told him she would turn on the stove and boil water. The landlord said to be careful.
“He even brought me a coat and left it on my porch,” Rankins said.
Now, Rankins and her husband are among more than 700 people who have signed up for COVID-19 related help through a local program that can pay rent and utility bills that have gone unpaid because of the pandemic.
But Rankins may not end up getting any help on her rent, because her landlord evicted her for failing to connect to the natural gas system, as was required in her lease.
“When we got to court I lost my case,” Rankins said, noting that her landlord originally asked for an eviction for non-payment of rent, but amended that earlier this year to include failure to connect the gas heat.
Rankins is appealing her eviction.
Housing advocates say Rankins’ case is an example of how people who need help aren’t getting it despite eviction moratoriums and programs to help people pay back rent.
“We are getting calls every single day,” said Dan Rose, with the local advocacy group Housing Justice Now. The group has staged protests outside the courthouse to appeal for a halt in evictions during the time of coronavirus.
Up and running
Winston-Salem and Forsyth County joined forces this spring to handle the distribution of up to $10.4 million in rental and utility assistance. The phone number for the service went live on April 5.
Marla Newman, Winston-Salem’s director of community development, points out that while the help the new program can give is extensive, it is not all-encompassing.
“It is not for every landlord-tenant issue,” Newman said. “It is only for the non-payment of rent. There are all kinds of cases that may have nothing to do with rent. That is a challenge for people to understand.”
Even if someone is behind on rent but has other lease violations that result in an eviction, Newman said, the tenant may be out of luck getting financial help.
And while someone like Rankins may argue that the eviction for some non-rental issue is a smokescreen, Newman said the city and county are not in the position to adjudicate that argument.
“If there has been a judgment of eviction, we don’t intend to get involved in those kinds of situations,” she said. “That is not the proper place for us to insert ourselves. That is a legal dispute and is way above our ability and role. We are trying to help people catch up who have fallen behind.”
If Rankins wins her appeal, Newman said, the door could then be open to get some of the rental assistance money.
Two programs
There are actually two pots of money here, granted by the federal government at different times, which are set up to help people deal with the housing fallout from COVID-19.
One, called RUMA (Rental Utility Mortgage Assistance), can provide mortgage assistance in addition to rental and utility payments. The program is for Winston-Salem residents and has $1.2 million to distribute.
Sunnyside Ministries (336-724-7558) and HARRY Veterans (336-725-3410) are the ones to call for rent and utility help in that program, while Financial Pathways of the Piedmont (336-837-0645) is the number to call for mortgage help.
The bigger pot of money is the $10.4 million in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. That program provides only rental or utility help, and can be reached by calling 855-838-6773. The city and county web sites also have links for people to apply.
Both programs require that people getting help have a household income no more than 80% of area median income. But the top priority for ERAP is for households with no more than 50% of area median income.
In all cases, the person applying for help has to have been hurt financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Help each other
What Newman has been stressing is that people need to be looking out for and helping their neighbors, especially if they are not internet-savvy.
“We have to help each other,” she said. “Neighbors, friends and family need to help neighbors, friends and family go online and do their applications. Everyone doesn’t have computer access. Help them online to get into the queue faster. Landlords could have an application-signing event at their office or clubhouse. Church groups, minister groups, community groups like Housing Justice Now can reach out and help folks who are facing eviction.”
Rankins said it has occurred to her that if she persuaded her landlord to drop the eviction, it might be a plus for him as well: He could collect the back rent she owes from ERAP. Michael Groce, Rankins’ landlord, declined to make any comment for this story.
Rose and other Housing Justice Now advocates have criticized local government leaders as dragging their feet in getting the rental assistance programs put together.
“It should not have taken the city six months to put this program together,” Rose said, referring to RUMA. “We have been asking about it since it came from HUD.”
As it turned out, the city and county decided to hire an outside company experienced in screening applications to handle the ERAP program.
“It’s not like we get a pot of money and all of a sudden we can just write out the checks,” Newman said. “It takes some time to put a program in place with all the guardrails, access, rules to prevent fraud.”
Even so, Rose and Housing Justice Now advocates say it ought to be easier to give assistance money directly to tenants. The way ERAP works, the landlord gets the money, although there are ways to get the money to tenants if the landlord won’t cooperate.
Rose said it has been found “perfectly legal for cities and government agencies to just give the money to the tenant.”
“In a lot of cases, the tenant does not want to stay,” he said. “There may be mold, rats, harassment — we want the tenants to have the chance to spend the money elsewhere if that is something that better suits them.”
Rose said the moratorium puts the burden on tenants to prove they qualify for it. Rose said his data shows that almost half of of the eviction cases filed by landlords from September to December last year resulted in a judgment for the landlord.
Landlord views
Jon Lowder, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association, a group that represents landlords, said it is impossible to structure an assistance program that everyone will like, but thinks most landlords will be welcoming the current round of help.
“You have some landlords who are working on 12 to 15 months of unpaid rent,” Lowder said. “The challenge is much greater at the affordable end of the spectrum. The folks that have really struggled are the ones who have four or fives homes and rent them out for their retirement income.”
Landlords who use their rent revenue to pay the mortgage are in a particularly tight squeeze, he said.
“If you have five houses to rent out, and two or three people are not paying their rent, it is not just that you may not be able to pay the mortgage on that house. You may not be able to pay the mortgage on the the other houses as well.”
Landlords generally don’t want to evict a tenant, Lowder said. It’s time-consuming and costly.
The problem, Lowder said, is that the moratorium on evictions has been going on longer than rental assistance has.
“No one likes to be told that they don’t have control of their asset,” Lowder said. “We understood the reasons behind the moratorium, but the the biggest problem was the moratorium without rental assistance.”
And even the moratorium didn’t address what Lowder called “the fundamental issue” that resulted because the moratorium didn’t stop rent obligations from accumulating, even if they didn’t have to be immediately paid.
“Whenever it ends, some of these folks are going to have a significant amount of debt, and that debt is going to follow them around,” Lowder said. (Our group) has been far more focused on getting that rental assistance in place.”
The ERAP program, by making grants to landlords for back rent, should handle the concern of debt piling up — for those who qualify.
Enough money?
Newman said estimates are that there are 2,500 households in Forsyth County that might get help under the ERAP rental assistance program. If that turns out to be right, the $10.4 million would stretch far enough to cover an average of a little over $4,000 per household.
Will the money stretch far enough? No one can really say at this point. Not enough applications have been processed to see a definite trend, Newman said.
The first case that got processed through ERAP granted a tenant $543 in utility bill help. The next two cases in the hopper had a combined request for a little over $8,000.
Lowder said he’s seen a nationwide estimate that $6,000 per tenant is the average amount owed.
Of course, the ERAP money is meant to pay utility bills — including internet — in addition to rent.
Playing fair?
Rose said his group believes that there are cases here where a judge has either ignored the CDC moratorium on evictions or “allowed the landlord to pick it apart and completely gut the intent of the order.”
There are more evictions for lease violations or for “holdover” tenants whose leases have expired, he said.
Lowder said that while there may be some bad actors among landlords, he does not think it is rampant:
“The average apartment building is managed by people with ongoing training,” he said. “People who own just a couple of (rental) single-family homes may not have even been aware of the law. Most landlords are extremely risk-averse. There are significant penalties for a landlord who does the wrong thing.”
Those who have studied eviction rates say that Black and Hispanic people are more likely to face eviction.
Winston-Salem City Council member D.D. Adams said when the city discussed accepting the rental assistance money that efforts had to be made to make sure the money helped those who need it most.
Newman said that by focusing the priority on those who are at the lowest income levels, those who need the money most should be the first to be helped.
Hoping for the best
Tyrell Rankins said he and his wife try to keep a positive attitude as they struggle to stay in their home.
“The only thing you can do is try to make it better,” he said. “Even though it is hard, you just try to make it better.”
And despite what they’ve gone through, Kerston Rankins said she would prefer to work things out with her landlord and stay, rather than move.
“This is going to be home for now, and we are going to have to tough it out,” she said.
336-727-7369