The big if: Help for COVID-strapped renters if they qualify, but some in Winston-Salem won't

“We are getting calls every single day,” said Dan Rose, with the local advocacy group Housing Justice Now. The group has staged protests outside the courthouse to appeal for a halt in evictions during the time of coronavirus.

Up and running

Winston-Salem and Forsyth County joined forces this spring to handle the distribution of up to $10.4 million in rental and utility assistance. The phone number for the service went live on April 5.

Marla Newman, Winston-Salem’s director of community development, points out that while the help the new program can give is extensive, it is not all-encompassing.

“It is not for every landlord-tenant issue,” Newman said. “It is only for the non-payment of rent. There are all kinds of cases that may have nothing to do with rent. That is a challenge for people to understand.”

Even if someone is behind on rent but has other lease violations that result in an eviction, Newman said, the tenant may be out of luck getting financial help.

And while someone like Rankins may argue that the eviction for some non-rental issue is a smokescreen, Newman said the city and county are not in the position to adjudicate that argument.