The Briefcase: Walkertown shopping center sold for $12.3 million

Cook-Out buys

High Point site

A real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has bought its second Triad property that has an Applebee’s restaurant on its site, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the 1.26-acre property at 3865 John Gordon Lane in High Point is 2418 N. Main LLC. The Applebee’s contains 5,292 square feet.

The seller is Best Locations LLC of Raleigh.

In October, the Cook-Out division paid $1.81 million to purchase a 1.55-acre lot in at 6310 Allegacy Way in Clemmons that has an Applebee’s restaurant on the site. The seller also was Best Locations.

Jeremy Reaves, an official with Cook Out, said in October that the Clemmons property “was purchased as an investment property. It is leased long term to the existing operating restaurant."

— Richard Craver

Hanes Australasia

names new president

Hanesbrands Inc. said Friday it has named Tanya Deans as president of its Hanes Australasia division, effective Feb. 8.

Deans is group general manager for its Bras N Things brand.