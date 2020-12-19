The Briefcase: Walkertown shopping center sold for $12.3 million

Walkertown shopping center sold for $12.3M
The Walkertown Commons shopping center, which has Lowes Foods as its anchor, has been sold for $12.28 million to a South Carolina company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer is Walkertown Holdings LLC of Greenville, S.C. The seller is BCP Speeks Drive LLC of Richmond, Va.
The main shopping center property at 5160 Reidsville Road in Walkertown contains 81,443 square feet.
The property also has Bojangles, Sheetz convenience store and Wendy’s among its outparcels.
— Richard Craver
Greensboro airport hotel bought for $5 million
The Studio 6/Residence Inn 6 property near Piedmont Triad International Airport has been sold for $5 million to a Georgia hospitality group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer is Narayan Greensboro Hotel LLC, an affiliate of Global Management of Stockbridge, Ga. The seller is G6 Hospitality Property LLC of Carrollton, Texas. The deal closed Dec. 8.
The 3.78-acre property at 2000 Veasley St. contains 86,908 square feet of hospitality space.
— Richard Craver
Cook-Out buys
High Point site
A real-estate arm of Cook Out Inc. has bought its second Triad property that has an Applebee’s restaurant on its site, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 1.26-acre property at 3865 John Gordon Lane in High Point is 2418 N. Main LLC. The Applebee’s contains 5,292 square feet.
The seller is Best Locations LLC of Raleigh.
In October, the Cook-Out division paid $1.81 million to purchase a 1.55-acre lot in at 6310 Allegacy Way in Clemmons that has an Applebee’s restaurant on the site. The seller also was Best Locations.
Jeremy Reaves, an official with Cook Out, said in October that the Clemmons property “was purchased as an investment property. It is leased long term to the existing operating restaurant."
— Richard Craver
Hanes Australasia
names new president
Hanesbrands Inc. said Friday it has named Tanya Deans as president of its Hanes Australasia division, effective Feb. 8.
Deans is group general manager for its Bras N Things brand.
Deans is succeeding David Bortolussi, who in August announced his departure for another opportunity. Bortolussi will remain with the division through January.
Hanes Australasia has about 4,400 employees and manages some of Australia’s most recognized apparel and lifestyle brands, and more than 450 retail stores.
Deans has more than 25 years of experience with Hanes Australasia in a range of brand and product leadership roles.
— Richard Craver
Greensboro industrial
site sells for $4.7M
An industrial property in Greensboro has been bought by a Missouri real estate group for $4.7 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The 12.2-acre property at Albert Pick Road contains a 32,648-square-foot building that has Piedmont Peterbilt as the tenant.
The buyer is Larson Land Holdings LLC of Springfield, Mo. The seller is Bud Holding Co. Inc. of Greensboro.
— Richard Craver
