The CDC is easing its outdoor mask recommendations. Winston-Salem infectious disease experts say that's a good thing.

Two local infectious diseases experts said Tuesday they are on board with the easing of outdoor mask guidelines by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Federal experts said people who are fully vaccinated can go without a mask outdoors, including for individual exercise, unless they are around a large group of people.
"I feel this is sound and safe guidance from the CDC, and I agree completely with it," said Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health.
The CDC still recommends wearing a well-fitted mask indoors, particularly when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and at indoor events with individuals from multiple households.
CDC continues to advise avoiding large indoor gatherings.
As of Tuesday, more than 33% of adults are considered as fully vaccinated in the U.S. In North Carolina, nearly 39% of adults are vaccinated statewide. That figure is 27.5% in Forsyth County.
Ohl said people should wear a mask during something like a Fourth of July parade, when individuals are shoulder-to-shoulder with others, but at a small outdoor cookout, "it’s okay to not wear a mask."
"But if it rains, and you have to move the party indoors, mask up."
Dr. David Priest of Novant Health Inc. said he doesn't expect the indoor mask mandate to be removed anytime soon by federal or state health officials.
"If you are fully vaccinated and you're outside and there's a breeze, the chance you are going to acquire COVID are really low," Priest said.
Priest expects that the CDC will continue to evaluate and roll out more activities that fully vaccinated individuals can do outdoors.
Herd immunity
Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity.
That task has been daunting.
The first group cited by health officials is young people between ages 16 and 35, which has experienced an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide stay-at-home order and curfew n late February.
The next group includes people who are leery of vaccines in general, whether they question the efficacy and safety of the vaccines, or whether they want to wait weeks, if not months, to see if there is any negative reaction in the first groups of vaccinated people.
Then, there also are North Carolinians who have refused to get vaccinated because they are politically opposed to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Priest is among local and state health officials who have expressed concerns that the Triad and state may hit a vaccination plateau below 65% to 75%.
"With each additional person vaccinated, there comes a little more hope that we are closer to herd immunity or at least maximizing the protection for our families and our communities if we can't reach herd immunity," Priest said.
"I think the idea of herd immunity is kind of falling by the wayside with the realization that enough people in our society have said 'I'm not going to get vaccinated,' "
Cooper has set a nearly full re-opening goal of June 1 if at least 66% of adults have had at least one vaccination dose by then.
“After June 1, we hope that that mask mandate would only be required for people in public places indoors,” Cooper said.
Priest said that while he is hopeful that unvaccinated North Carolinians will respond to Cooper's re-opening offer, Novant is preparing for another wave of COVID-19 cases should it occur.
J&J resumption
Priest said Novant is reviewing federal reports about when to resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"We will resume offering the product at our vaccination sites once we have all of the full information in front of us and we expect some of that (Tuesday) from the CDC and FDA," Priest said.
"We do believe patients should have the right to choose which product is best for them, and we will offer (a two-dose) product everywhere we offer Johnson & Johnson."
That includes identifying which vaccines will be available at community vaccination events, as well as when making a vaccination appointment online through Novant.
Priest said that overall Novant has reached a point where it has more two-dose vaccine supply than there is demand.
As a result, the system deferred this week's shipment of two-dose vaccine from DHHS, but received 7,000 J&J doses.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said the state has reached the point of having vaccines available for every adult.
“It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us," Cohen said.
