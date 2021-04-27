The CDC is easing its outdoor mask recommendations. Winston-Salem infectious disease experts say that's a good thing.

Priest is among local and state health officials who have expressed concerns that the Triad and state may hit a vaccination plateau below 65% to 75%.

"With each additional person vaccinated, there comes a little more hope that we are closer to herd immunity or at least maximizing the protection for our families and our communities if we can't reach herd immunity," Priest said.

"I think the idea of herd immunity is kind of falling by the wayside with the realization that enough people in our society have said 'I'm not going to get vaccinated,' "

Cooper has set a nearly full re-opening goal of June 1 if at least 66% of adults have had at least one vaccination dose by then.

“After June 1, we hope that that mask mandate would only be required for people in public places indoors,” Cooper said.

Priest said that while he is hopeful that unvaccinated North Carolinians will respond to Cooper's re-opening offer, Novant is preparing for another wave of COVID-19 cases should it occur.

J&J resumption

Priest said Novant is reviewing federal reports about when to resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.