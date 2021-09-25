The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not

Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
He was the grandson who could do no wrong; a cousin in a tight-knit, fun-loving family; a dancer overflowing with natural talent; a friend with no tolerance for bullies; a son who was the light in his mother’s eyes; a father of a spunky toddler who shares his stocky build and facial expressions.
Jumil was a boy walking home to make curfew one October night in 2019 when he was shot in the head and torso. He died face down on a sidewalk, a quarter-of-a-mile from his home.
He was 17.
Among city leaders, Jumil’s murder sparked the usual flickers of rage, but there was no collective soul-searching, no call to action from a city that in some ways, seems to have accepted that a certain number of people, including teenagers, especially Black and Brown teenagers, will die of gun violence each year.
The devaluation of Black males throughout the country has its roots in enslavement and is most clearly spelled out in the Constitution, which counted enslaved Africans as three-fifths of a human being, said Jocelyn Smith Lee, an assistant professor of Human Development and Family Studies at UNC Greensboro, who has researched issues of trauma and violence among Black males.
“When we think about whose pain we acknowledge and whose lives we grieve, that historical context, which is always with us, shapes who we care about; how we respond to them; how we marshal resources to intervene in health disparities in homicides,” she said. “We have arrived at a place 400-plus years later where it seems as if we’ve become very complacent as a nation to the reality of Black men, whose lives are seen as somewhat expendable.”
In Jumil’s case, the fast-moving news cycle churned on, leaving him behind. Within two weeks of his death, 16-year old Jayden Jamison was shot to death. Less than two months later, 15-year old Olajuwon Tillman was killed.
Their stories got lost as they became part of the larger narrative of gun violence in Winston-Salem, leaving us poorer for never having known them or seeing what they would become.
The people who loved Jumil, that grandparent, cousin, friend, dance teacher and mother, want us to know something.
Jumil Dewann Roberston was so much more than a victim of murder.
‘That was my boy’
Nakeshia Collins drove her Kia Optima through Morningside Manor, a neighborhood of small homes with trimmed yards and quiet streets, to tell the story of her only son.
“There’s where the man lived who fixed bikes. That’s where we walked to Quarry Park. This is where I walked Jumil to the bus stop.”
Collins’ parents moved here about 30 years ago from Chicago when she was a child. She knows the neighborhood well. She pointed to a dozen or more homes of old childhood chums and family friends, smiling often as she told stories of the neighborhood between Reynolds Park Boulevard and Waughtown Street.
“It was just me and my friends, walking and talking,” Collins said as her car moved along the aptly named Pleasant Street.
Collins didn’t have a name picked out for her son until just after giving birth. Then it came to her. Jumil, in honor of her brother who died of complications of flu and pneumonia when he was 10 years old.
She had to give some thought to the middle name.
“You know how you want a name to flow?” Collins asked.
Jumil Dewann rolled off the tongue.
After a few years away, Collins moved back in with her parents in Morningside Manor, raising Jumil as a single mother with plenty of help from her family, including her mother, Gloria, and her father, Stanford, who spoiled him rotten.
“All he had to do was ask his grandpa,” Gloria said.
Stanford laughed. He couldn’t deny it.
“That was my boy,” he said.
Jumil swam and played basketball at a nearby community center. But his favorite form of movement was dance. While attending Mount Olive Baptist Church he became mesmerized by Darryl Gordon, who led the church’s dance troupe.
He studied dance moves from Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and sometimes, Usher, on YouTube. But it was Gordon, above all, who influenced Jumil the most.
“He was always fascinated by Darryl Gordon,” Collins said.
As Jumil grew up, the Collins’ home became a hangout for his friends. His mom would open the garage door, light the fire pit and let the boys make s’mores before bedtime. A few of them even got coveted invitations to the family’s weekly Sunday dinners, which sometimes numbered 30 people.
Collins slowed down her car as she approached Forest Park, a pocket of green in the neighborhood. She nodded toward the picnic tables under a shelter where Jumil and friends passed summer days, laughing and horsing around while making up a boxing game that kept them occupied for hours.
Collins continued the tour of Jumil’s life, looping her car past the park and turning on Argonne Boulevard. She stopped a few yards short of its intersection with Belleauwood Street, an area she usually avoids.
“This is where the event happened,” she said of the terrible night. She skipped the details, preferring instead to talk about the vigil she organized at this spot a few days later. With candles illuminating their tear-streaked faces, friends and family reminisced about Jumil, their laughter masking a deep wound.
Police reports and court documents tell the story.
On Oct. 17, a Thursday, Jumil and a friend went for a walk to a nearby gas station. He was under strict orders — be home by 10:30 p.m. It was a school night for Jumil, who was about two months into his senior year at Glenn High School. He had recently begun working at Hardee’s and was enjoying a rare night off.
A car with four males, two of them teenagers, drove past then circled back toward Jumil and his friend, according to court records. Some of the people in the car had just opened fire on a house on South Broad Street, police said, when they spotted Jumil and his buddy walking on the sidewalk, north toward his home. Initially, the guys in the car thought Jumil and his friend were part of a rival gang. They soon realized they were mistaken.
It didn’t matter to one of the men in the car, Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques said in an indictment hearing in May. He started shooting anyway.
Struck by bullets to his head and torso, Jumil collapsed onto the sidewalk, and his terrified friend took off running.
By the time first responders arrived, Jumil was dead, one of 25 people to die of gun violence in 2019.
Kelly Roman-Marin, Francisco Dominquez Bautista, Jose Noyola Toledo, and Manuel Mejia Jimenez, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder in Jumil’s death in May.
A trial date has not been set.
‘I did it for you Jumil’
Collins drove out of Morningside Manor down Waughtown to a newer neighborhood of middle-class homes. She stopped at her sister’s place, a nice two-story house with space to accommodate the family’s large Sunday gatherings.
Grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins showered love on Jumil, a boy they once nicknamed “Juicy.”
Family gatherings revolved around food, cards and other games, including epic water balloon fights.
Armed with water balloons, Jumil could catch anyone.
“He used to tear us up,” Collins said.
The family enjoyed taking trips together, going to the beach, on cruises and to such countries as Belize.
Jumil was a cut-up and kept people laughing. Gloria Collins got one of his videos while she was in the hospital for breast cancer treatment.
“He was doing some crazy dance,” she said.
Jumil’s first cousin, Jada Moore, has struggled since his death. He was her lifelong confidante and pal.
When she graduated from Glenn in June, Jada decorated her cap with angel wings, beads, photos of her and Jumil and the words “I Did It For You Jumil.”
The tour of Jumil’s life ends in a cemetery in eastern Forsyth County. As Collins pulls through the gates, she notes how open and airy it is.
After Jumil died, Collins threw herself into planning his funeral. He would be buried in khakis and a button-up shirt, the clothes he liked to wear to church. His friends had to be respectful with their funeral attire, no sagging clothes in God’s House. She also asked to approve any image of Jumil that appeared on their shirts.
She found a burial plot that was easy to access with a full view of the sky, where the sun could shine brightly on his grave. In her grief, she looked to the future, buying two more plots next to her son, one for her and one for Jumil’s 6-year old sister, so that they could always be together.
Collins had a pair of boxing gloves, a musical note and the quote “No Longer By Our Side, But Forever in Our Hearts” etched into her son’s headstone.
The headstone includes a photo of Jumil, taken on the first day of his senior year. Seeing Jumil on his headstone, his hood pulled back to reveal a few dreads dangling past his eyebrows, is unsettling and sad. In a plot of land filled with the remains of older people who got to live into their 70s and 80s, Jumil’s grave feels out of place.
Still, it has become a place of comfort for the people who loved him: his mom; his son, Jesus and Jesus’ mom Diana Rojas; and friends including Elijah Myers.
‘He’s gone’
Elijah, 16, and Jumil grew up together. Slight of build, Elijah was occasionally picked on. One time in the school cafeteria in Glenn, someone spit on Elijah.
“Jumil walked up to him and said, ‘Don’t ever disrespect my friend again. I will fight you,’” Elijah said. “I felt protected.”
He recalled the morning of Oct. 18, 2019, going into the auditorium of Glenn and hearing, erroneously, that Jumil was in the hospital. A few minutes later, he heard somebody say, “He’s gone.”
Elijah called his mom to get confirmation then found a spot in the back of the auditorium where he broke down in tears, along with other kids at the school.
“I went home early. It was a really, really hard day for me,” Elijah said. “It was too much.”
Elijah’s mother, Shatora Myers, understands the trauma he is feeling. When she was a teenager, she saw one of her friends shot and killed.
She sat on the edge of a sectional couch next to her daughter, who was writing a book report, a stack of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books next to her.
“I can remember the entire thing, how it played out,” Myers said of seeing her friend killed.
Elijah handed his mom a tissue to wipe her eyes.
“We shouldn’t have to fear this much in the world,” she said.
Elijah changed his hair to look like Jumil’s, and when he’s 18, he plans to get tattoos of Jumil’s name and angel wings.
Other friends have made similar tributes, getting tattoos and writing songs about him. His friends send Collins messages about how they continue to remember Jumil.
“I never delete,” she said.
A favorite memory: After Jumil’s funeral, a girl confessed to Collins that Jumil often snuck cereal and leftovers from his grandmother’s kitchen to feed friends he feared were hungry.
Collins handed over her phone, showing a message to her from one of Jumil’s former teammates on the Glenn football team. During sprints, some of the team laughed at him until Jumil told them to stop.
“You get my son’s personality through these kids.”
As Collins headed back home, the subject of Jumil’s dancing comes up. There was only one person to call, Darryl Gordon.
Through his D-Unity dance troupe, Gordon has mentored hundreds of young people in the city. A longtime physical education teacher in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, he first taught Jumil at Hall-Woodward Elementary School.
Jumil was a sponge, soaking up Gordon’s lessons on how to move and feel rhythm. One day it dawned on Gordon that Jumil didn’t need him anymore. He already knew what to do.
“He was one of the best dancers my eyes have ever seen at a young age,” Gordon said. “I was already thinking that if I were to retire, I’d have given my organization to him. That’s how talented he was.”
Gordon was more than a dance instructor to Jumil. A few months before he died, Jumil called him to ask how to be a father. Gordon told him to always put the child first, but beyond that, Gordon preferred to keep that conversation private.
Losing Jumil, he said, “has messed my whole mind up.”
A little guy was waiting for Collins when she got back home. Jesus scampered around, climbing on furniture, playing with toys, under the watchful eye of Collins’ mom, Gloria, who wore a red shirt emblazoned with a photo of Jumil and the words, “My Guardian Angel.”
As Jesus played, Collins flipped through a photo album, narrating photos of Jumil at parties, on trips, in dances, holding his infant son. When Jesus visits, he sometimes runs to his father’s old room as if he’s looking for him.
Jesus was only 10 months old when his father died.
‘Son, we’re OK’
The mother, the cousin, the friend, the son, the dance teacher, they all miss Jumil Dewann Roberston. On Aug. 13, on what would have been his 19th birthday, Collins visited his grave and looked at the boy who stared back at her with the cool, detached gaze of a teenager.
She’ll continue to come by each month to put flowers on his grave and to deliver a message:
“Son, we’re OK.”
Two days after Collins gave this driving tour of her son’s life, 18-year-old Jaheim Tavion Davis was killed in a drive-by shooting.
Jaheim was the city’s 20th homicide victim in 2021.
But he was so much more.
