The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not

Guns in the city

A 15-year old killed in his school; a 2-year old accidentally shot in the chest by his babysitter; three teenagers arrested for murder; an exchange of gunfire near a high school that terrifies a neighborhood — and that’s just the first three weeks of September.

The fatal shooting of a student at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1 brought the issue of gun violence in Winston-Salem to the forefront of the community’s consciousness. But in reality, gun violence has been an insidious plague in some parts of the city for years, inflicting pain and trauma on its residents.

Over the next few months, the Journal will look at different angles of gun violence on the city. The series starts with a look at what a family lost when one of its young members was gunned down in 2019.