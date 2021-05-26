The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identifies deputies involved in officer involved shooting last Saturday

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office identified Wednesday two deputies who were involved in shooting death of a man last week in the Linwood community.

Cpl. Matthew Niblock and Lt. Jesse Sharpe were involved in the shooting on Saturday that resulted in the death of Adam Hartley, who lived in the vicinity of where he was killed, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office didn't provide any further details about Niblock's and Sharpe's roles in the shooting, their ages or their lengths of service with the sheriff's office.

Capt. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said late Wednesday that his agency had no further comment about the matter.

Neither Niblock nor Sharpe was injured in the incident. Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Around 1 p.m. last Saturday, the sheriff’s office had received reports that multiple people were shooting at each other at a site off N.C. 150 south of the Churchland community.