The day Hank Aaron came to Winston-Salem

In 2007, Hammering Hank was in Winston-Salem for the groundbreaking of what is now Truist Stadium. Here's the Journal's story from the event.

With the sounds of a marching band, the smell of popcorn and the crackle of fireworks, the area around First and Green streets had a feel of baseball despite the October chill yesterday.

The Winston-Salem Warthogs held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new downtown stadium with a special guest, baseball great Hank Aaron. The party was open to the public and attracted government officials, suit-and-tie business leaders and families looking for something to do.

"It really is a thrill for me to be here with you," Aaron told the crowd, using crutches because of recent knee surgery. "I just want to commend you, all of you, for what you have done to build this ballpark."

With the city's skyline behind them, people talked about baseball and what the stadium might — or might not — accomplish for downtown.

"I think it will attract more people to come here. I think that it helps that it's right near Business 40," said Dan Bachmann, 38, who does freelance advertising and marketing. "I think it will be more convenient for people who work downtown."