The day that Martin Luther King Jr. came to Winston-Salem

Andrews had always looked forward to better days in the United States. King’s speech gave him a glimpse of how those days might feel.

“It strengthened my understanding of what we were going through,” he said. “It gave me assurance that yes, here is someone who is willing to come and be with us.”

Andrews, who is now 85, said he has never forgotten that night nor his brief encounter with King.

“I see a picture of him in my mind. I see him as he moved around. I feel very fortunate that this thing ever happened at Goler Metropolitan and that I made what contribution I made. It will live in me forever.”

Bernice Davenport was sitting at the organ, checking her watch.

“There was electricity in the air because of the electrical storm, and because we were very excited about seeing and hearing Martin Luther King,” she said.

Davenport was waiting for a signal from the choir director to play the opening of the “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

“Nervous? Nervous is not the word,” she said. “I was a bunch of nerves.”