The Dryes country music duo, who have local ties, are eliminated on ‘The Voice’

The journey for Triad natives The Dryes on “The Voice” came to an end Monday night during the TV-show’s three-way Knockouts.

All three members of Team Blake gave strong performances. The Dryes, a country music duo made up of Katelyn and Derek Drye, sang “Chasing After You” by Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. Kevin Hawkins and Bodie sang Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work” and Post Malone’s “Better Now,” respectively.

In the end, Blake Shelton picked Bodie as the winner and coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello used their steals to keep Hawkins in the competition. Hawkins chose Stefani as his new coach.

Katelyn Drye is a native of Winston-Salem and Derek Drye is a native of Thomasville. The couple live in Nashville.

"The Voice" airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.