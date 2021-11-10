The fire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County has now burned 15 acres as it spread overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

The fire on Sauratown Mountain in southwestern Stokes County grew to cover 15 to 20 acres Wednesday as firefighters continue their efforts to control it, authorities said.
A 90% chance of rain Thursday night in Stokes County may help with efforts to contain the fire, a forecaster says.
The fire burned about 3 acres Tuesday, but the fire spread Tuesday night into Wednesday, said Jimmy Holt, a Guilford County ranger with the N.C. Forest Service.
The fire's spread is being partly blamed on a burning tree that broke off and rolled across the containment line that state and local firefighters established Tuesday on the mountain, Holt said.
The burning tree ignited the debris just below the containment line that added fuel to the wildfire, Holt said.
"It (the fire) probably escaped containment in other places as well," Holt said. "That burned additional acres.
"We felt like we had a pretty good handle on it, with the weather cooling down and the humidity coming up," Holt said.
The cause of the fire isn't known, he said.
After the fire is extinguished, law enforcement officers will investigate to determine how the fire started, Holt said.
The fire isn’t threatening any homes, businesses or other structures, Holt said.
Wildfires often spread overnight in North Carolina, especially when they are located in rugged, mountainous terrains, Holt said. Crews monitored the fire on Sauratown Mountain throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday, he said.
"We were hitting it this morning with aviation," Holt said.
The N.C. Forest Service also brought in additional firefighters to the scene. A group of 22 firefighters hiked up the mountain and worked Wednesday to contain the fire, Holt said.
"We are in peak burning hours at it warms up, the humidity drops and the winds are at their highest," Holt said Wednesday afternoon. "That's when the fire is the most active."
According to Accuweather in State College, Pa., Wednesday's high temperature in Danbury, Stokes County’s seat, reached 78 degrees with winds at 3 mph.
The Stokes County Fire and Rescue Department as well as volunteer fire and rescue departments in the Pinnacle and Sauratown communities assisted firefighters with the state forest service Tuesday to control the fire.
A helicopter continued to dump buckets of water on the fire throughout Wednesday, Holt said.
Two fixed wing planes also dropped water on the fire earlier on Wednesday, he said.
"We have released those planes," Holt said. "They have done all they could do at this time."
Crews of firefighters are working to contain the fire on its eastern and western flanks, Holt said.
"The objective here is to box the fire in," Holt said.
Firefighters and a bulldozer established a containment line on the fire's western flank, Holt said.
The fire's eastern flank wasn't under control late Wednesday, but firefighters hope to contain the fire on its eastern side Wednesday night into Thursday, Holt said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen Wednesday in a 30-mile radius, Holt said.
Crews of state firefighters were on the scene Wednesday night, and will remain at the fire Thursday and Thursday night, Holt said.
Firefighters are hoping that it will rain Thursday night to help contain and put out the fire, Holt said.
"If we get ½ inch of rain on this fire, we will have a pretty good grasp on it at least by Friday," Holt said.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain in Danbury with a high temperature near 68 degrees, said Erik Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
Thursday night’s forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain in Danbury with a low temperature around 52 degrees, Taylor said. Throughout Thursday, the wind speeds will range 5 to 10 mph, he said.
Those conditions might produce ¼ to ½ inches of rain that would fall on the fire, Taylor said. However, the wind may help spread the flames, he said.
The state Forest Service is discouraging people from burning debris outdoors amid the fall’s fire season and the region’s dry conditions.
However, there is no statewide burning ban, Holt said.
"If people are going burn debris outside, we encourage them to be vigilant," Holt said. "Don’t leave a fire unattended, and have a water source available."
Journal photographer Walt Unks contributed to this story.