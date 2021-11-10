The fire on Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County has now burned 15 acres as it spread overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

Wildfires often spread overnight in North Carolina, especially when they are located in rugged, mountainous terrains, Holt said. Crews monitored the fire on Sauratown Mountain throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday, he said.

"We were hitting it this morning with aviation," Holt said.

The N.C. Forest Service also brought in additional firefighters to the scene. A group of 22 firefighters hiked up the mountain and worked Wednesday to contain the fire, Holt said.

"We are in peak burning hours at it warms up, the humidity drops and the winds are at their highest," Holt said Wednesday afternoon. "That's when the fire is the most active."

According to Accuweather in State College, Pa., Wednesday's high temperature in Danbury, Stokes County’s seat, reached 78 degrees with winds at 3 mph.

The Stokes County Fire and Rescue Department as well as volunteer fire and rescue departments in the Pinnacle and Sauratown communities assisted firefighters with the state forest service Tuesday to control the fire.

A helicopter continued to dump buckets of water on the fire throughout Wednesday, Holt said.

Two fixed wing planes also dropped water on the fire earlier on Wednesday, he said.