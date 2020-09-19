The former Sears Auto Center at Hanes Mall transformed into a COVID testing by Novant Health

Until announcing the COVID-19 screening site, Novant had been silent about its plans for the Sears space except for placing signage at the indoor entrances.

"We don’t have any updates to share beyond what we announced for the screening assessment center," Novant spokeswoman Samantha Williams said.

It's unclear whether the screening site will translate into additional foot traffic inside the mall, which has experienced COVID-19-related store and restaurant closings and shutdowns since mid-March.

Mall officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the Novant screening site.

“The true benefit to the mall from Novant using the former Sears outparcel as a test site will likely be based more on a long-term image enhancement and appeal than a short-term boost in shopper traffic,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.

“If the mall can be seen as providing community goodwill and services through its non-retail tenants, then that can translate to a positive image enhancement toward the mall in general. That, in turn, can result in increased traffic long term for its tenants.