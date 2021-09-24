 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provides durable concealed-carry permit cards
0 Comments

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provides durable concealed-carry permit cards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is introducing durable concealed-carry weapons permit cards for new applicants, authorities said Friday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is the first sheriff's office in the state's 100 counties to provide this service, the sheriff's office said.

When new applicants receive their concealed-carry weapons permits, the sheriff's office will supplement the paper permit distributed by state officials with a durable permit card, the sheriff's office said.

The permit card is identical to the paper provided by state officials, the sheriff's office said. The permit card is made from a plastic, laminated material.

This does not affect the normal concealed-carry weapons' process for applicants, the sheriff's office said. The agency distributes about 6,000 concealed-carry weapons' permits yearly.

“We continue to bring 21st technology and convenience to our residents," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are the drum major for change for the greatest community in the world."

To apply for a concealed-carry weapons' permits, people can visit to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 301 North Church St. in Winston Salem.

For more information, people call the sheriff's office's Permits Division at 336-917-7015.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News