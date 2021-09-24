The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office provides durable concealed-carry permit cards

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is introducing durable concealed-carry weapons permit cards for new applicants, authorities said Friday.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is the first sheriff's office in the state's 100 counties to provide this service, the sheriff's office said.

When new applicants receive their concealed-carry weapons permits, the sheriff's office will supplement the paper permit distributed by state officials with a durable permit card, the sheriff's office said.

The permit card is identical to the paper provided by state officials, the sheriff's office said. The permit card is made from a plastic, laminated material.

This does not affect the normal concealed-carry weapons' process for applicants, the sheriff's office said. The agency distributes about 6,000 concealed-carry weapons' permits yearly.

“We continue to bring 21st technology and convenience to our residents," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said. "We are the drum major for change for the greatest community in the world."

To apply for a concealed-carry weapons' permits, people can visit to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 301 North Church St. in Winston Salem.

For more information, people call the sheriff's office's Permits Division at 336-917-7015.

