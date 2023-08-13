The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will hold a panel discussion Aug. 27 at the Reynolds Place Theatre at 251 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem, the sheriff’s office said.

The Next Level Conversation Panel Discussion will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The agency’s community outreach unit is staging the event.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. will serve as the moderator.

“We are excited to host an event for our high school students that will help prepare individuals for the next step in their life and achieve success,” Kimbrough said.

The panelists consist of Justin Fleming, a defensive back for the Winston-Salem State University football team; McKenzie Maier, a guard on the High Point University’s women’s basketball team; Evan Slocum, a defensive back on the Wake Forest University football team and Keyondre Dunbar, a guest speaker.

The event aims at “opening up the minds of young adults in our community through a conversation about the importance of education, strong morals and determination,” the sheriff’s office said.

“This conversation will not only share the great successes of these athletes, but also the mistakes and pitfalls that have shaped each individual into who they are today,” the sheriff’s office said.

The panel discussion is a ticketed event for high school students in the local community, the sheriff’s office said. Students don’t have to be athletes to attend.

Tickets are free and offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through the website of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, the sheriff’s office said.

Teens who are 16 or younger are encouraged to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, the sheriff’s office said.