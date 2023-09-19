Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan offered a television reference to sum up her trip from City Hall to N.C. A&T State University Monday.

“It reminds me of ‘The Jetsons,’” Vaughan said, referring to the futuristic animated television show from the early 1960s.

The space-age comparison came as the mayor and other dignitaries took spins in driverless electric shuttles developed by researchers at the nation’s largest Historically Black College and University as it prepares to launch a one-month trial of a shuttle system between the school and downtown Greensboro.

Beginning Tuesday and continuing through Oct. 13, the service will be available daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

The fleet is made of three low-speed self-driving shuttles, a higher-speed self-driving van and two regular autonomous sedans, all equipped for operation by the researchers.

The vehicles can perform all driving tasks under specific circumstances, and a human driver can override and take control of the car.

“It is exciting to live in an era where autonomy and artificial intelligence are changing our world,” said Ali Karimoddini, who led the development of the shuttles. “N.C. A&T researchers have a strong presence and contribution to this evolving world and push the boundaries of research.”

As part of its research, the Aggie Auto team developed an app that will show riders live tracking of the shuttles as well as the history of the program, university and city of Greensboro. Researchers also will use the app to collect feedback from riders.

Equity and access

University officials stressed Monday that the service will be available to anyone, not just students. That’s especially important for residents living in the area around the school, which is considered a food desert, they noted.

“This research represents more tangible evidence of how the university realizes its mission of improving the human condition and facilitating economic growth in North Carolina and beyond,” said N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold Martin Sr. “Developing groundbreaking, equitable and efficient transportation solutions enhances the quality of life for all in our communities, especially those in underserved areas.”

The smaller five-person vehicles will reach maximum speeds of 25 mph on the approximately 8-minute, mile-long route.

Sensors on the front of the vehicle account for objects ahead, their speed and direction if moving, as well as streetlights and signs. A rooftop system, meanwhile, uses lasers to continuously detect the shape of the road and other physical characteristics.

All of that information is fed to an onboard computer, which uses the data to control the vehicle’s direction and speed.

The trial comes after extensive testing on the university’s own closed road course.

It’s the first fleet of autonomous vehicles developed and tested by faculty and student researchers to be cleared for travel on public roads, said Martin, a graduate of the university and former dean of its college of engineering.

“Typically, these vehicles are designed by private manufacturers,” he explained.

The Greensboro and state departments of transportation both approved the shuttles for road use.

'They do work'

In remarks just before the launch Monday, N.C. Secretary of Transportation Eric Boyette noted that a transformation in travel is well underway.

“The future of transportation, we know, is shared, it’s electric, it’s autonomous, and we must deliver the mobility options that the citizens want and need and deserve,” he said. “And that’s why this pilot is so important. “

Keith Benjamin, associate administrator of highway policy and government affairs for the Federal Highway Administration, called the program a model for HBCUs that are “innovating the transportation sector.”

“This project will help fill gaps in the current transportation network and demonstrate how technology can better connect underserved communities and people from all walks of life in Greensboro and the surrounding community,” he said.

There were some raised eyebrows when the university began discussions with outsiders about putting the shuttles on the road, Martin, the chancellor, noted.

Among the questions: “Should I trust this vehicle?”

“But they do work,” he said, drawing chuckles from the audience.

The trial could serve as more than a research tool, though, the chancellor added.

“Just think of the children, the young people who will see these vehicles at work on our roads ... and say to themselves, ‘I want to do that. I want to be engaged in science and technology that helps continue to open doors and create opportunities to change the way we live, we work and we engage,” he said.