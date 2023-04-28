Art comes in so many different forms, and gardens are no exception. Whether we tame a natural, wild patch of earth or till soil into a sterile space, there is a true art form that goes with creating, planting and nourishing a garden.

There's a unique intersection of artistry happening on West 6th Street in downtown Winston-Salem, involving actors, sculpture, muralists and a spectacular water garden. The Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance is ground zero for this magical junction, which recently had a huge garden installed just outside their box office.

Tucked into the corner of the Theatre Alliance parking lot, the garden is an oasis of plants, stone and earth, drawing people into its center to sit and enjoy the movement of the water. Created and installed by John Newman Garden Design and his talented team, the water garden is an excellent way to soften the sea of concrete, brick and asphalt which surrounds it.

John Long has worked with Newman for many years, and spearheaded the installation of the Theatre Alliance garden. Long has worked with boulders and stone for over twenty years, honing his talent for placement and design along the way. Seth Rohde was very instrumental to the project, as well.

“Boulders are a must for our gardens,” Long said. “They add scale and texture to the design while complimenting the softscapes of the garden. The joy for me of working with stone is that every boulder is different, causing our projects to evolve in an organic way. The whole project grows from the weight of the boulders. Each build is unique, presenting its own challenges and rewards.”

The Theatre Alliance garden was installed last summer, when Newman and his crew brought in massive amounts of soil, boulders and stone to create a woodland waterfall, reminiscent of our local forests. The site of the garden was nothing but a small patch of grass and weeds before they started, offering zero interest to Theatre Alliance members or patrons. It was uninspiring to say the least.

But Newman and his crew have a keen eye for rock formations and are able to effortlessly blend the authenticity of the natural world into what they create. Newman is an avid hiker, and he studies what he sees when he's on a trail, always making mental notes of how rocks are shaped, tumbled and interconnected to bodies of moving water.

“I've been going up to Hanging Rock and really paying attention to the waterfalls and just being so inspired by them,” Newman said.

The garden is so much more than just a garden, though. In regard to how it was built, it's a representation of the theatre itself, as Newman explained.

“We built this hill just out of clay dirt, repeatedly tamped it,” Newman said. “I wanted to make it like a stage, kind of. As it's lined up, the water is the drama.”

The water feature does, indeed, feel like a stage, especially since there are four stone benches which face it. The seating area is accessible, with two ramps leading into the center. Plants and boulders bleed out from the waterfall to surround the benches, which makes the garden feel even more like one is sitting out in nature.

Newman chose a nice mixture of evergreens, conifers and deciduous trees, which all work together to create four seasons of interest. An 'Emerald Sunshine' elm harnesses the outermost corner of the seating area, surrounded by a carpet of mondo grass. Evergreen azaleas, dwarf atlas cedar, deodar cedar, 'Niagara Falls' dwarf white pine and thunderhead pine are all included in the design, offering different foliage colors and textures.

A columnar oak, evergreen holly, sourwood and sweetbay magnolia will all grow fast and offer some shade as the seasons pass. Considering that the garden is surrounded on two sides by a retaining wall and situated below the crux of two streets, as the trees mature, Newman thinks the garden will evolve into something special.

“When it has a canopy and stuff sticking up above the wall, I think it's just going to have its own atmosphere, its own sense of place,” Newman said. “I'm so excited about it.”

Just as dynamic as the garden, are the story and people that prompted its creation. Mick Gunter has been associated with the Theatre Alliance for many years, ever since one of his sons began performing in shows there. Gunter dabbled on the stage a couple of times, but most of his time with Theatre Alliance has been behind the scenes.

Gunter has also spearheaded the Angels Foundation in Winston-Salem for many years, which is an organization dedicated to “supporting programs that encourage students, teachers and organizations to be a positive force in the lives of children.” Gunter was inspired to start the foundation after losing his mother. The Angels Foundation produces triathlon races, which encourage participants to honor those who inspired them. The races also raised money for teacher grants.

“Over the course of producing those races, we started doing grants to teachers,” Gunter said. “As the internet and other things evolved, I wasn't getting as many requests for grants from teachers as I used to. So, as my boys grew up, I transitioned into sponsoring things that I wish grandma could have seen.”

With fewer grant requests these days from teachers, Gunter has sought out new opportunities for the foundation, keeping at the core the concept of inspiration and transformation. And that's where the Theatre Alliance came into the picture.

Gunter knows how important the Theatre Alliance is to the community, as a place of inclusion and inspiration for so many. He wanted the Angels Foundation to help make the Theatre Alliance's new space better, which is how the garden came to be. There is also a stone mosaic of the Foundation's logo woven into the patio of the garden, done by Ian Byers of Ian Scapes.

“I like that the Angels Foundation spirit is there,” Gunter said. “I felt like this was an opportunity to accentuate what Theatre Alliance is at its core -- which is being an angel to the community. It is true community theater.”

The water feature garden is just the first phase of the overall outdoor projects. Phase two is the installation of a mural, which will span the wall of the parking lot. The mural will be a combination of Winston-Salem history and nature. Phase three is on the horizon, with the idea of a metal tree sculpture inviting patrons toward the front doors.

The Theatre Alliance garden is special on many different levels. Speaking with Gunter about the Angels Foundation and their mission was very inspiring, reminding me of the importance of lifting others up. And one thing that the Theatre Alliance seeks to do, is to encourage both its company and its patrons.

“Part of the whole Theatre Alliance experience is that it's so genuine,” Gunter said. “And it is cool to let that genuine community theatre have a great space.”

PHOTOS: Tribute garden at Theatre Alliance