The Liberian Organization of the Piedmont will hold its annual celebration of historic marker in Winston-Salem's Happy Hill neighborhood

The Liberian Organization of the Piedmont will hold its Second Annual celebration Saturday of the Salem and Liberia, Africa, historic marker in Winston-Salem’s Happy Hill neighborhood.

The Liberian ambassador to the United States, George S.W. Patten Sr., is scheduled to appear at the event that will be held at 10 a.m. at the corner of Liberia and Free streets in the city’s oldest African American neighborhood.

More than 100 people are expected to attend, said Olu Browne, the organization’s president.

Patten was invited to the event because he is the highest Liberian government representative in the U.S., and he shares the goals of Liberian Organization of the Piedmont for his work in Liberia, Browne said.

At Saturday’s event, the attendees will be strongly encouraged to wear masks, said James Hunder Sr., LOP’s founding president and chairman of its board of directors.

The COVID-19 protocols of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health will be observed, Browne said.

“We take the CDC precautions very seriously,” Hunder said.