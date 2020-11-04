The N.C. Attorney General's race is still tight. Incumbent Josh Stein said he is confident that he will win.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Wednesday he is not conceding as the race for N.C. Attorney General remains extremely tight between him and incumbent Josh Stein.

O'Neill, a Republican, also said he plans to file a complaint with the State Bar and to pursue criminal charges against Stein over a political ad accusing O'Neill of mishandling a backlog of untested rape kits. O'Neill has said the ad is false and represents Stein's misunderstanding of how rape kits are processed in the criminal justice system.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Stein, a Democrat, has 50.1 percent of the vote. O'Neill has 49.9 percent. A mere 10,769 votes stand between the two candidates.

Stein hasn't declared victory but said he is confident he will get a second term.

"I look forward to continuing to protect the people of North Carolina as your attorney general," Stein said in a statement Wednesday. "I am confident in our position, though of course every legal vote must be counted before we declare victory."

In a press call Wednesday afternoon, O'Neill said he is waiting to see what happens with more than 100,000 mail-in ballots that were requested but have not been returned to county elections boards.