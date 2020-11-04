The N.C. Attorney General's race is still tight. Incumbent Josh Stein said he is confident that he will win.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Wednesday he is not conceding as the race for N.C. Attorney General remains extremely tight between him and incumbent Josh Stein.
O'Neill, a Republican, also said he plans to file a complaint with the State Bar and to pursue criminal charges against Stein over a political ad accusing O'Neill of mishandling a backlog of untested rape kits. O'Neill has said the ad is false and represents Stein's misunderstanding of how rape kits are processed in the criminal justice system.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Stein, a Democrat, has 50.1 percent of the vote. O'Neill has 49.9 percent. A mere 10,769 votes stand between the two candidates.
Stein hasn't declared victory but said he is confident he will get a second term.
"I look forward to continuing to protect the people of North Carolina as your attorney general," Stein said in a statement Wednesday. "I am confident in our position, though of course every legal vote must be counted before we declare victory."
In a press call Wednesday afternoon, O'Neill said he is waiting to see what happens with more than 100,000 mail-in ballots that were requested but have not been returned to county elections boards.
"There is a lot more to the race," he said. "We're not going to know until next week how things shake out. We're going to pursue all avenues available to us under the law."
North Carolina has 117,000 mail-in ballots outstanding. It remains to be see how many of those ballots will be returned. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12 will be counted.
Eric Stern, a spokesman for Josh Stein's campaign, expressed optimism.
"The additional mail-in ballots to count also look very promising, as he's (Stein) been winning those by more than 2:1," he said in a statement.
According to the State Board of Elections, Stein was picked on 638,554 mail-in absentee votes compared to O'Neill's 309,139. O'Neill did better with people who voted on Election Day or voted early. According to the state elections board, 560,608 people voted for O'Neill on Election Day and another 1.8 million people voted for him through early voting.
Support Local Journalism
By comparison, 308,975 people voted for Stein on Election Day and 1.7 million people voted early for Stein.
"Obviously, we're not able to read the tea leaves," Stein said. "We do believe every person who voted and got their ballot deserves an opportunity to have their vote read."
During the press call, O'Neill again criticized Stein over a political ad run by the Stein campaign. That ad featured a woman who said she is a sexual assault survivor and that she was shocked and upset that O'Neill had 1,500 untested rape kits sitting on his shelves.
O'Neill filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections over the ad. O'Neill said state officials have not yet contacted him about the complaint.
"I find it sad and unfortunate that the Attorney General, Josh Stein, had to resort to running a false and malicious ad to maintain his political power," O'Neill said.
During the campaign, O'Neill and Stein have clashed heatedly over the issue of untested rape kits.
An audit in 2018 revealed that North Carolina had 15,000 untested rape kits.
Stein pushed for additional funding to get rape kits tested and a new state law was passed to prevent future backlogs. Authorities have said the backlog was the result of DNA testing that wasn't available in criminal cases until the 1990s, the high costs of testing and that victims sometimes recanted allegations, according to a 2019 Journal story. In April 2019, Stein praised the Winston-Salem Police Department for submitting 346 aging sexual-assault kits to the State Crime Lab for review and testing.
O'Neill has said that law-enforcement agencies keep rape kits and are responsible for submitting them for testing. And if law-enforcement agency had any kits on their shelves in 2017, O'Neill said, it was because Stein adopted guidelines on the testing that prevented law-enforcement from submitting them to the state lab. Stein has said he stepped up when he became aware of the problem and that O'Neill had a chance to deal with a backlog in Forsyth County and did nothing.
According to the News & Observer of Raleigh, William Hart, who worked part-time in Stein's office as the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative site coordinator, quit his job because of the rape kit ad. WRAL also reported that the woman in the ad worked part-time for Stein's office.
O'Neill said he would pursue criminal charges under N.C. General Statute 163-274, which in part prohibits a person from publishing or causing to be circulated "derogatory reports" about a candidate when they know that the information is false or in "reckless disregard of its truth or falsity."
He also said he would file a complaint with the State Bar, alleging that Stein violated ethical rules as a lawyer.
Stern, Stein's campaign spokesman, responded late Wednesday with a statement: "Jim O'Neill's allegations are as childish as they are false. We look forward to all the legal votes being counted and Josh Stein serving his second term as North Carolina's Attorney General."
336-727-7326
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.