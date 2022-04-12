The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man, authorities said Tuesday.
Francis Dwayne Roberts, 53, was last seen walking about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Harvest Drive toward Old Greensboro Road, Winston-Salem police said.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Rogers, who is believed to suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.
Roberts is a black man standing 5 feet 4 inches in height and weighing 140 pounds, the center said. Roberts has short gray hair and brown eyes.
Roberts was last seen wearing a ball cap, a blue windbreaker sports jacket, blue jeans and red and black sneakers, the center said. He was carrying a red backpack.
Roberts may be trying to make his way to Statesville, police said.
Anyone with information about Roberts' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
336-727-7299