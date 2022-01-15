The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues a Silver Alert for missing Forsyth County man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Forsyth County man, authorities said.
Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Travis Lamont Wilson, 37, the center said in a statement.
Wilson was last seen at 719 Inland Drive in Kernersville, the center said.
Wilson is 5 feet 7 inches in height and weighing 240 pounds, the center said. Wilson has short black hair and brown eyes.
Wilson was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown boots, the center said.
Anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.
