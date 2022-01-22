The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem man.

Local residents should be on the lookout for Richard Luke Moxley, 27.

Moxley was last seen at 4408 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Moxley is a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 130 pounds, the center said. Moxley was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black and gray coat and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Moxley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.