 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man
0 Comments

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Luke Moxley

Moxley

 WSPD

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem man.

Local residents should be on the lookout for Richard Luke Moxley, 27.

Moxley was last seen at 4408 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Moxley is a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 130 pounds, the center said. Moxley was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black and gray coat and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Moxley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert