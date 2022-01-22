The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Winston-Salem man.
Local residents should be on the lookout for Richard Luke Moxley, 27.
Moxley was last seen at 4408 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.
Moxley is a white man standing 5 feet 10 inches in height and weighing 130 pounds, the center said. Moxley was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, a black and gray coat and dark blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Moxley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today