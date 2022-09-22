 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

  • 0

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday night.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Daniel Lloyd Ferguson, 30.

Ferguson was last seem at 3278 Valley Road in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Ferguson stands 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds, the center said. Ferguson has brown, waist length hair and blue eyes.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, the center said.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

.

Missing

Ferguson

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Are Prince William and Prince Harry going to fix their rift?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert