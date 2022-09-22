The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man, authorities said Thursday night.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Daniel Lloyd Ferguson, 30.

Ferguson was last seem at 3278 Valley Road in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Ferguson stands 5 feet 9 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds, the center said. Ferguson has brown, waist length hair and blue eyes.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, the center said.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

