The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alert for missing Winston-Salem woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a missing, endangered Winston-Salem woman, authorities said.

Local residents are asked to be on the lookout for Tarana Ann Andrews, 45, the center said in a statement.

Andrews is a Black woman standing 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighs 275 pounds, the center said. Andrews has medium black hair and brown eyes.

Andrews was last seen wearing a brown and beige jacket and blue jeans, the center said.

Anyone with information about Andrews's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

