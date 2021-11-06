The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issues Silver Alerts for a missing woman in Winston-Salem and a missing Davidson County man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued Silver Alerts Saturday for a missing Winston-Salem woman and a missing Davidson County man.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Chrissy Lee Baker, the center said.

Baker, 43, was last seen at 341 Friendly Acres Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.

Baker stands 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighs 85 pounds, the center said. Baker has medium brown hair and blue eyes.

Baker was last seen wearing a pink and maroon jacket and blue and white pants, the center said.

Anyone with information about Baker's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

Davidson County residents are asked to be on the lookout for Thomas Shawn Bingham.

Bingham, 45, was last seen at 2564 Stokes Road in Denton, the center said.

Bingham stands 5 feet 11 inches in height and weighs 275 pounds, the center said. Bingham has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities don't know what type of clothes that Bingham was last seen wearing, the center said.