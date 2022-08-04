The National Black Theatre Festival began Monday, but not without the help of several hundred volunteers

As the National Black Theatre Festival (NBTF) began its first festival in three years on Monday, its many volunteers were working to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Volunteer coordinator Luellen Curry said, “It’s going very well.”

She said in the past, the festival has had a thousand volunteers, but this year, because of the pandemic, they have a smaller amount. Though they still have several hundred, she said.

While the amount of volunteers is less than previous years, she said the festival still has enough to get the necessary work done.

“Volunteers are essential (to the festival),” she said

Curry explained that the festival has so many moving parts and if they paid all the people who can help in these roles, it would be far too expensive.

The festival has a myriad of different volunteer roles ranging from ushers at performances to medical nightingales on-site at events to help with any medical problems that may arise, she said. There are volunteers that work with transportation, helping the shuttle system they have established to take guests from the hotels to the performance venues. These volunteers make sure people get on and off at the right locations and help give guests directions, Curry said.

According to Curry, there is a main information desk in the Benton Convention Center and smaller information desks staffed by NBTF volunteers at the Embassy Suites and Marriott hotels.

Volunteers also help with security, transportation for performers and celebrities, the opening gala event, workshops, and the box office, Curry said.

“You need community volunteers … to make sure the people that come have a wonderful experience,” said Dr. Elwanda Ingram, who has worked with the festival since it began in 1989.

Ingram attributed the time and commitment of the volunteers to the festival’s ability to run smoothly every year. She said that Winston-Salem’s commitment to the arts means many people are willing to give their time and effort to ensuring the festival is the best every year.

Ingram is coordinating approximately 30 greeters this year at hotels and the Benton Convention Center to assist guests with any needs and direct them wherever they want to go. She said greeters will also be at workshops throughout the week.

Volunteer James Floyd helped transport people to the Marriot mid-day Monday. He said he has been volunteering with NBTF for 15 years. During the day he helps with transportation and in the evenings, he volunteers at the box office.

Floyd said he volunteers as a way to give back to the community.

"I enjoy the people we get to meet," he added.

He said for some people, volunteering is a way to network in the theater community.

"I enjoy the plays," he said. "Some of them are so good."

He said he tries to see some performances even while volunteering.

“National Black Theatre Festival is for everyone — not any specific race. If one wants to see excellent performances, Winston-Salem is the place to be (this) week,” Ingram said.