The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Triad and four northwestern counties
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of central North Carolina, including the Triad, and four counties in Northwest North Carolina.

The warning is in effect from 2-10 a.m. Friday in Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties, the weather service said.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees to 30 degrees are expected in those areas, the weather service said.

Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.

Residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold, the weather service said. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, these pipes should be wrapped, drained and allowed to drip slowly.

Residents with who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing, the weather service said. 

