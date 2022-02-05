The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday

The latest major winter storm to hit New England is generating some of the best conditions of the season on the slopes of Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont. The resort reported Friday morning that 10 inches of snow had fallen overnight, and it was continuing to come down. Jared Marshall is a …

The National Weather Service is warning that Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain Monday, causing slick roads for Monday commuters, forecasters say.

There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Monday in Forsyth and Guilford counties, the weather service said. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An elevated cold front moving across the border of the Carolinas early Monday morning will produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.

"Temperatures across the northwest half of central North Carolina may be just cold enough to have a brief period of mixed wintry precipitation early Monday morning before quickly transitioning to all rain by Monday afternoon," the weather service said.

Monday's forecast in Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for high temperatures near 40 degrees with a 30% chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in Forsyth County and a 40% chance of similar weather in Guilford County.

Monday night's forecast in Winston-Salem and Greensboro calls for low temperatures around 28 degrees in Forsyth County and around 30 degrees in Guilford County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.