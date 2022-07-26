The National Weather Service issues a flood watch for parts of Northwest North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for five counties in Northwest North Carolina.

The watch will be in effect until midnight Tuesday in Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties, the weather service said.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, the weather service said. Rain totaling 1 to 3 inches has fallen so far Tuesday in Northwest North Carolina, saturating the ground and leaving the area vulnerable to flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce another 1 to 3 inches of rain into Tuesday night, with locally higher amounts, the weather service said.

The weather service is warning Triad residents about the possibility of severe storms Tuesday with damaging straight-line winds and a risk of isolated flooding.

Thunderstorms could produce more than 2 inches of rain per hour, the weather service said.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas, the weather service said. Creeks and streams in the region are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

At 4:19 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, the weather service said. Flooding could happen in Archies Creek, Big Creek, Beaverdam Creek and the Ararat River.

Flooding is likely in Mount Airy, Flat Rock, Ararat and Toast, the weather service said.