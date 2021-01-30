The National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for the Triad, and winter storm warning for Northwest North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of central North Carolina, including the Triad, as a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain likely will arrive in the area Saturday night into Sunday.

The advisory is effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday in the state's central Piedmont region, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties. The advisory is in effect in Davie County from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday.

The winter storm could bring up to 1 inch of snow and about two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation in the Triad, the weather service said. Davie County likely will receive up to 2 inches of snow.

The conditions will likely produce slippery roads.

Drivers should slow down and use caution amid limited visibility, the weather service said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the weather service has issued a winter storm warning for Northwest North Carolina.

The warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday in Ashe, Alleghany, Watauga, Surry, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

Forecasters are calling for 2 to 4 inches of snow and two tenths of an inch of ice accumulation in the northwestern mountain counties.