The new Forsyth County courthouse will cover 250,000 square feet, replacing the existing and smaller 48-year-old courthouse. The building is expected to be open in the fall, Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt says.

A specific opening date isn’t known yet because county officials must inspect the building for any defects that the contractors must fix before the building is ready to be occupied, Sanders-Pratt said.

The process is called a punch list in which county officials, a design team and construction officials will walk through the building, looking for things that need to be fixed or replaced before the building can open, Sanders-Pratt said.

The work may include incomplete or incorrect installations as well as incidental damage within the building from the construction. That could be a lengthy process, he said.

The initial phase of construction should be completed by May or June, Sanders-Pratt said. Afterward, the furniture and equipment will be installed in the building.

The courthouse is being built between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue beside the Forsyth County Government Center, with a nearby parking deck being built separately.

“It accomplishes a couple of things,” Sanders-Pratt said as he stood outside of the building. “The access to the public is separated to those who are in custody and the courthouse staff.

“The only time that they will meet collectively will be in the courtroom,” Sanders-Pratt said. “Then after the court proceedings, the courthouse staff can go back to the back corridors, and those who are in custody are in secure detention space, and the general public (will) go back out into the lobby area.”

The courthouse spans six floors and will contain 18 courtrooms, two escalators and four public elevators. The building will be about 2½ times larger than the existing courthouse on North Main Street.

There are 14 courtrooms in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.

Sanders-Pratt escorted a Journal reporter and photographer on a recent tour of the building.

An underground tunnel will connect the new courthouse to the Forsyth County Jail, allowing detention officers to escort inmates from the jail to the building’s courtrooms without using vehicles.

There will be no public access to the tunnel, Sanders-Pratt said.

Under the current procedure, detention officers drive inmates in a van from the jail to the Forsyth County Hall of Justice for their court hearings and trials.

A walkway also connects the Forsyth County Government Center to the new courthouse. The two buildings will share an outdoor plaza.

Samet Corp., which has an office in Greensboro, and Balfour-Beatty, whose headquarters are in Atlanta, are the joint contractors of the project.

The project’s budget is $106.8 million, and the project’s total cost including the parking deck is $115.6 million.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners initially approved the project in October 2016 after a group of 35 county officials toured the Durham County Courthouse a month earlier.

The group, which included five Forsyth County commissioners, got ideas for a new courthouse in Winston-Salem.

County officials, judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and county residents have complained for years that the existing courthouse is too crowded and could no longer serve the needs of the growing local population.

“We just outgrew that space,” Sanders-Pratt said.

The Forsyth County Hall of Justice opened in 1975 and has 163,000 square feet spread over seven floors.

Court officials have said that the courthouse doesn’t have enough space and courtrooms to accommodate the large number of people who come through its doors, resulting in security issues.

In 2018, the commissioners selected Samet/Balfour Beatty to build the new courthouse. In December 2020, the commissioners approved a contract amendment that set the price of $83.7 million for the project that didn’t include the parking deck and other related costs.

The county taxpayers are getting a good value for their tax money being spent on the project, said Don Martin, the chairman of the Forsyth County commissioners.

“That’s one project that really developed well, and we did it at the perfect time,” Martin said.

Construction costs for government buildings were low in the fall of 2016 when the commissioners initially approved the project, Martin said.

“We haven’t had any hitches with that project,” Martin said. “Everything has stayed on schedule.”

County officials hope the building will last 75 to 100 years, Martin said.

The new courthouse’s architectural style is a modern design with clean lines, colors and textures, said John Drinkard, a principal architect with CJMW Architecture of Winston-Salem.

His firm is the architect for the project.

The building’s architectural style was chosen to blend in with the architectural designs of the buildings in the nearby Innovation Quarter, Drinkard said.

“The public will be seen moving to and from the courtrooms behind its glass panels, displaying transparency and openness of the democratic legal system,” Drinkard said to the Community Appearance Commission in 2020. “The public realm is the central unifying element, linking all of the publicly accessed areas and visually connecting all the court floors.”

On Jan. 19, the commissioners approved paying up to $170,000 to Stantec Consulting Services Inc. to move the contents of 12 agencies that have employees in the existing courthouse to the new courthouse.

A spokesperson for Stantec Consulting couldn’t be reached comment about its role in the project.

Denise Hines, the Forsyth County clerk of superior court, is the elected official for one of those 12 agencies. Hines said she is looking forward to working in the new courthouse.

It is “better suited to accommodate current technological advances that provide more information and greater convenience to our courthouse users,” Hines said. “We are currently challenged by equipment failures and workflow logistics directly related to the age and architectural layout of our present building,” Hines said.

Hines said she wants to have input about the equipment, fixtures and filing system within the new space for the clerk’s office.

“Judicial systems are a necessity for the preservation of peace and order in our diverse society,” Hines said. “Having a functional building and equipment is an important component of many that affects our ability to deliver the quality of services that our community expects and as public servants, that we have an obligation to provide.”

PHOTOS: New Forsyth County Courthouse under construction