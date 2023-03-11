Old Salem Museums & Gardens will close its Moravian Book & Gift Store at 614 S. Main St. after Saturday, and the merchandise will be moved to two other sites in the historic district.

Those sites will be the second floor of Winkler Bakery and the main floor of the Old Salem Visitor Center, the organization said. The new retail areas are expected to open by the end of April.

The Salem Congregation owns the building where the Moravian Book & Gift Store is located. The congregation is the religious and charitable nonprofit organization representing 13 Moravian churches in Winston-Salem.

Old Salem has leased the building since 2009.

"Several months ago, Old Salem learned that Salem Congregation was looking for a new tenant to redevelop the property into uses they think will benefit the historic district as a whole," said Terry Taylor, the president and chief executive officer of Old Salem Inc. "Many people do not realize that the Salem Congregation — not Old Salem — owns many of the buildings in the historic district.

"We have a good partnership with the congregation through which we use a number of these buildings as part of our tours and historic interpretation."