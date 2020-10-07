 Skip to main content
The Olio studio and store to close in Winston-Salem
The Olio Inc., a glassblowing studio and social enterprise, will close its studio and retail location at 840 Mills Works St. No. 150 in Winston-Salem by the end of the month.

“I am unable to light the furnace and cover the operating costs of the rent down here,” said founding executive director Rebeccah Byer.

Her hope is that she can find a glassblower willing to move to the area to take over the studio and its expenses.

“If that doesn’t happen, I’ll just dismantle the furnace and the equipment and sell it at auction,” Byer said.

The Olio organization, which offers a variety of programs, including an apprenticeship, will remain in operation.

“I think that we will just pivot and find a more sustainable and affordable way to focus on our educational efforts,” Byer said.

