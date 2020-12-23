The people asking for help at Winston-Salem intersections could use some Christmas compassion

The intrusion, such that it was, didn’t seem to bother the man all that much. He’d been standing for hours on a bare, sodden patch of earth on Hanes Mall Boulevard holding a sign silently appealing to the generosity of strangers.
Passersby, a lot of them, look the other way or act as if he doesn’t exist. So a question, posed by another stranger who’d approached out of the clear blue sky, wasn’t about to ruffle him.
Besides, he’s heard worse. “People have spit on me, cussed me out and stuff,” he said. “So what’s up?”
A well-intentioned reader had emailed the day before with a thought — a suggestion, really — about an approach other than simply handing a fistful of change through a car window.
“I’ve been handing out meal vouchers for about five years now,” said Pete Jennings. “We keep them in the car.”
It sounds good. But to better gauge the idea, it’d be instructive to hear first-person accounts from both sides of the equation.
Different approach
The holiday season is a natural time to count personal blessings and think about ways to share. More so during a raging pandemic.
So it was that Jennings thought to drop a line. His purpose was two-fold; he wanted to give a little credit to local franchise restaurant owners and provide some food for thought.
“I grew up in different countries. Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay,” Jennings said. “My father worked for the State Department. There’s just so much poverty in the world.”
So what to do about it?
Tithe at church. Research and support nonprofits, especially the locals, that work to alleviate hunger, homelessness and despair. Signing a check, emptying the pantry for a food drive and/or volunteering a few hours a month, they all help.
The Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Samaritan’s Inn, City With Dwellings, the Salvation Army, there is no shortage of opportunities.
But what about the micro-level, the accidental one-on-one encounters in store parking lots, city sidewalks or idling at a red-light?
The signs — Anything Helps, God Bless, Disabled Veteran — and the patter, My car broke down... I’m trying to catch a bus … Trying to get enough for a sandwich, can cause a range of reactions.
Hand over a crumpled bill? Look the other way? Fib? ... “Sorry, I don’t have any cash.”
And if we’re completely, brutally honest with ourselves, many of us question the motivation.
“Is it going for alcohol or drugs?” Jennings said. “A lot of times, you know it’s not for food.”
Tired about the doubts, he hit on a simple solution. He approached the manager of a fast-food joint and asked whether they sold meal vouchers.
As it turns out, some do. And in Jennings’ case, he found owners willing to help. For five years now, he’s written an old-fashioned letter asking about vouchers. And every year, without fail, he’s received a stack (free of charge) good for meals at particular McDonald’s locations they own.
“It has been not only a pleasant surprise for the recipients but a wonderful feeling for me that McDonald’s is helping someone in this way,” Jennings said.
It all counts
Sunshine warmed Thursday at a spot along Hanes Mall Boulevard where one particular man stands many days.
He is a familiar presence; a man with a backpack, one arm and a campstool is hard not to notice on a road traveled by thousands every day. He represents the other side of the equation Pete Jennings mentioned, and didn’t mind too much talking about being on his side of that cardboard sign — under a few conditions.
“Just call me Bobby,” he said. And no photos, either. Fair enough.
Though he has the panhandling license required by the city, he does not like that designation. At all.
“Not one word do I speak to anyone who doesn’t speak first,” he said. “I never ask anyone for anything. I don’t knock on windows or approach anyone who doesn’t roll their window down and wave me over. Absolutely never.”
In case you’re wondering, the city has processed some 62 panhandling license applications so far in fiscal 2020-21 with 58 being approved. In fiscal 2019-20, 144 applications were filed and 130 were approved. Criminal convictions and complaints might cause a denial.
“Most applications are submitted in July as renewals, so we are on track to have fewer licenses than last year,” wrote Larissa Mathis, the city revenue collector, in an email.
That is a glimmer of good news, I suppose, but even one application seems one too many.
But back to the question. What do you think of the idea that people might offer a meal voucher or a bottle of water or a blanket instead of a buck or two?
“I’m appreciative of anything I get,” Bobby said without hesitating. “Even things I might not need, I’ll give them to someone who does.
“Even if it’s a dollar, I treat it like it’s a $100 bill. It all means something.”
336-727-7481