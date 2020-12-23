The people asking for help at Winston-Salem intersections could use some Christmas compassion

Tired about the doubts, he hit on a simple solution. He approached the manager of a fast-food joint and asked whether they sold meal vouchers.

As it turns out, some do. And in Jennings’ case, he found owners willing to help. For five years now, he’s written an old-fashioned letter asking about vouchers. And every year, without fail, he’s received a stack (free of charge) good for meals at particular McDonald’s locations they own.

“It has been not only a pleasant surprise for the recipients but a wonderful feeling for me that McDonald’s is helping someone in this way,” Jennings said.

It all counts

Sunshine warmed Thursday at a spot along Hanes Mall Boulevard where one particular man stands many days.

He is a familiar presence; a man with a backpack, one arm and a campstool is hard not to notice on a road traveled by thousands every day. He represents the other side of the equation Pete Jennings mentioned, and didn’t mind too much talking about being on his side of that cardboard sign — under a few conditions.

“Just call me Bobby,” he said. And no photos, either. Fair enough.