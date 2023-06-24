The Pride Winston-Salem Parade and Festival drew nearly 45,000 people to the city’s downtown area Saturday as a show of support for the local LGBTQ community, attendees and participants said.

Before the parade, about 3,500 people attended the Pride Winston Festival at the Downtown Arts District on Trade Street.

D’andra Hedrick-Medel of Winston-Salem went to her first Pride festival and parade this year and felt that it was “pretty great” to have such an event in Winston-Salem.

Hedrick-Mendel cried after receiving a free mom hug from a woman inside the Free Mom Hugs booth stationed on Trade Street, as Hedrick-Mendel’s mother couldn’t attend the events.

The members of Free Mom Hugs, a nonprofit organization founded in Oklahoma City, Okla., gave hugs to people who don’t have parental support for their identity choices.

Emily Huneycutt of Winston-Salem, a spokesperson for the group on Saturday, said she does it as a “protest move” and tells people that she’s proud of them.

Huneycutt attended a drag show recently, and she said it was the “safest place it could’ve been.” She would tell people that they should go to a drag show and see what they’re like before forming an opinion.

At 11 a.m., the parade began at Fourth Street next to its intersection with Poplar Street.

A group of 1,000 parade participants walked and rode floats east on Fourth Street, turning left on Trade Street, said Jerry Morin, the president of Pride Winston-Salem. Saturday’s Pride events deployed 120 vendors and 21 food trucks to accommodate the spectators and parade participants.

Spectators lining both sides of Fourth and Trade streets cheered and applauded as the parade participants walked by them.

Jim Lake of Winston-Salem said he participated in the parade because he believes in justice.

“'(Jesus) said love one another as I have loved you,’” said Lake, a member of Parkway United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem. “We didn’t see anything but love here today.”

Four members of the Winston-Salem City Council - Kevin Mundy, John Larson, Jeff MacIntosh and Denise “D.D.” Adams - rode on a float in the parade.

The parade was “a lot of fun,” said Mundy, the city’s first openly gay council member. “Thank goodness, the sun came out.”

The parade’s large attendance resulted from many people coming to Winston-Salem to attend the Pride events, Mundy said.

“The hate legislation coming out of Raleigh … galvanize(s) us to realize that we got some institutional enemies,” Mundy said. “And we are stronger together, and that could very well be driving attendance.

“Winston-Salem has always been a welcoming city for gay folks,” Mundy said. “I’m sure people have issues in jobs and discrimination, but as far as supporting something like this, the churches turn out, and government institutions turn out.”

Saturday’s Pride events happened in the same week that a mural of local performer Brenda The Drag Queen was vandalized at The Bearded Goat, the downtown Greensboro bar where the mural is located.

Brenda the Drag Queen of Greensboro sat on top of a vehicle during Saturday’s parade. She said she thought the parade was wonderful and “all love, how it should be.”

On Thursday, the N.C. General Assembly approved a controversial Republican-sponsored House bill that bars transgender male athletes from participating in female sports at the middle-and high-school levels and at colleges and universities.

If the legislation becomes law, it would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. It states that "a student's sex shall be recognized based solely on the student's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to veto the bill.

Earlier on June 9, Winston-Salem officials denounced the vandalizing of the city's LGBTQ+ Pride Month banner at City Hall as a potential hate crime.

The city said the banner, which measures 12 feet long by 4 feet tall, was discovered cut in half.

A day later on June 10, a protest by Proud Boys occurred during a drag brunch at a local brewery.

Earlier this month on June 2, the city removed a Pride symbol from its logo on Facebook less than an hour after it was posted.

The move sparked controversy online when the city first said it could not promote Pride over the other causes recognized during the month. Hundreds commented in favor of the logo, and the city apologized the next day.

In April, State Reps. Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger, two Forsyth County Republicans, filed a bill that would make it illegal to perform in drag in public and anywhere minors are present.

If approved, a performer would be charged with a misdemeanor for the first performance and a felony for a second performance.

Married couple Pickel and Eva, residents of Winston-Salem for seven years, represented English’s Bridal in Clemmons with their young daughter. They distributed free Pride hats to people who walked along Trade Street.

The couple declined to give their last names to a Journal reporter.

"(It's) nice to see Winston-Salem put on a great event that is all about being inclusive,” Pickel said.

“LGBTQ isn’t going anywhere,” Eva said.

In response to anti-LGBTQ legislation and the drag queen bill, Hedrick-Medel said that it’s “pretty sad that people want to ban drag shows and things like that. We only do it to show people that we’re here.”

Brenda the Drag Queen agreed with Hedrick-Medel, saying, “All that drag does is remind (people) that they can be whoever they want to be.”

After the parade ended, Diana Grey Adams of Winston-Salem took photos with some spectators and parade participants on North Cherry Street.

“As a Black gay man, it is important to me to be here,” said Adams, who described himself as a drag queen and a drag performer. “We have to be who are.